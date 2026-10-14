logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
menu__toggle-icon
People
ArtCan
Trending
menu__toggle-icon
Social Buzz
Must Read
Hong Kong
menu__toggle-icon
News
Explorer
Politics
Health
Education
Business
menu__toggle-icon
Finance
Property
Innovation
ESG
International
menu__toggle-icon
China
World
Racing
menu__toggle-icon
Hong Kong Racing
World Racing
Analysis
Racecourse Entertainment
Lifestyle
menu__toggle-icon
Arts & Culture
Wellness
Food & Wine
Leisure
Showbiz
menu__toggle-icon
Entertainment
Gossip
Screen & Music
Sport
menu__toggle-icon
Sports Updates
Football
Basketball
Tennis
Opinion
menu__toggle-icon
Editorial
Insights
Games
menu__toggle-icon
Crossword
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
RACING
breadcrumb-arrow
HONG KONG RACING

Barrier 11 gives Ka Ying rising room to run, but Sydney’s rain keeps Hayes on edge

HONG KONG RACING
33 mins ago

by

Michael Cox

logo
logo
logo
DAVID HAYES / The Everest Barrier Draw // 2026 /// Photo by HKJC
DAVID HAYES / The Everest Barrier Draw // 2026 /// Photo by HKJC

David Hayes says Randwick’s long run from the chute gives Ka Ying Rising time to cross from the second-widest gate in The Everest, but ongoing rain and the possibility of a heavy track remains the champion’s great unknown.

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

The ever-optimistic David Hayes is even happier with Ka Ying Rising’s Everest barrier after a night to digest it, but the rain over Sydney remains the bigger concern.

Hayes was at Canterbury Park on a chilly Wednesday morning, with the temperature a breezy 12 degrees Celsius, as Ka Ying Rising did two laps at a leisurely canter. When Hayes arrived, he was told the course proper had received 87 millimeters of rain overnight. Across town at Randwick, the Everest track had copped around 64mm.

Despite the downpour, Canterbury was rated only a Slow 7, and Hayes was surprised by how well the track had held up.

“I couldn’t believe it,” Hayes said. “That is massive rain. It poured down. In one night, by Australian standards, that’s a lot of rain.”

Hayes said he would be confident about Ka Ying Rising’s chances if Randwick was in a similar state on Saturday.

Ka Ying Rising’s barrier 11, the second-widest gate, was the first revealed at Tuesday night’s draw beside the Sydney Harbour Bridge. Having thought over the map, Hayes believes it suits his champion sprinter.

The Randwick 1200m starts from a chute, with a long run to the track’s sweeping turn and the famed Randwick rise soon after straightening. That is a world away from the 1200m at Sha Tin. There, a short run of about 200m to the turn makes the start one of the most intense in top-class racing, and inside gates are at a premium.

“From a Hong Kong point of view, these 1200m races at Randwick are much more like a mile at Sha Tin,” Hayes said. “Zac will have more time than in a 1200m scamper in Hong Kong. Back home he has to get in before the 200, but here he’s got 600 to get across.

“The 1200m start is the hottest barrier in Hong Kong, and he has still won from the outside gate many times because he’s so fast. I wouldn’t want barrier one for this horse. I’m happy with 11.

“It’s a wonderful, neutral start with the chute, because it’s not on the course proper, and then they have lots of time to get across. It’s not a scamper like Hong Kong. Hong Kong is a genuine scamper, and I know he can scamper from the wide gate there.”

No horse has won from barrier 11 in nine Everests, but on-pace speedsters Nature Strip (2021) and Bella Nipotina (2024) won from gates 10 and 12.

Nature Strip’s win came from barrier 10. James McDonald did exactly what Hayes described: he started fast, assessed, and crossed to a two-wide position on the pace in a race with far more speed than this year’s.

 

KA YING RISING / Canterbury Park // 2026 /// Video by Idol Horse

 

This year’s Everest field features more back markers. The only horse that looks capable of matching Ka Ying Rising’s early speed is Blue Door, a three-year-old filly who carries 51 kilograms and front-running jockey Jamie Melham from barrier nine.

“She will be following us, or we will be following her – the map is easy,” Hayes said. “If he follows something it is better.”

Newgate’s Henry Field, whose stud farm secured Blue Door to run in its slot, described her as “electrically fast”.

Clear second favorite Tempted drew barrier one. That gate may not suit a back marker like her, but she does perform well on rain-affected surfaces.

The draw also helps Ka Ying Rising at the gates. He is usually loaded late in Hong Kong, and Zac Purton’s only wish was to avoid barriers one and seven, which are loaded first.

Ka Ying Rising won last year from barrier seven, but an unusually long wait before the gates opened left the champion agitated.

“He can be a little bit touchy in the gates,” Hayes said. “Last year he really played up and nearly went off. This year that won’t be a factor.”

The weather is another matter. Hayes joked on Tuesday that he feels he knows the television weather presenter personally, given how often he checks the forecast.

In Australia, track ratings run from 1, the firmest, to 10, the heaviest. Sha Tin would rarely be rated worse than a 3 on that scale.

“I think a 5, 6 or 7 I can tolerate – 8 I would start to worry, nine I would s‑‑‑ myself,” Hayes said on live television.

Ka Ying Rising is unproven on heavy ground, and Hayes admitted he was unsure how the champion would handle it.

“Nobody knows unless you are proven on it, and we know he is not,” he said. “On a dead or a slow we won’t be using that as an excuse, but it’s a genuine concern on a heavy track.”

Ka Ying Rising’s final pre-race workout will be on the Canterbury course proper Thursday morning. 

This article first appeared in Idol Horse as "Ka Ying Rising Everest barrier 11: Hayes on the draw and wet track". 

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

Read More
Roy Ip, David Hayes and Hao Chan, team Ka Ying Rising.
From penguins to The Everest: the quiet men behind Ka Ying Rising
HONG KONG RACING
21 hours ago
KA YING RISING, ROY IP / Canterbury Park // 2026 /// Photo by HKJC
Rain or shine, Ka Ying Rising will defend his Everest crown, and David Hayes says he’s 10 per cent better
HONG KONG RACING
12-10-2026 13:52 HKT
Idol Thoughts.
IDOL THOUGHTS: Ka Ying Rising’s Everest trial and why wet weather Is the champ’s biggest threat
HONG KONG RACING
06-10-2026 17:52 HKT
Ka Ying Rising, track work, Sydney, Australia. HKJC
Bigger, better: Ka Ying Rising’s Everest defense takes shape as he settles into Sydney
HONG KONG RACING
01-10-2026 21:59 HKT
Inside Track.
Ka Ying Rising versus the Australian super mares is the race everyone wants – but who pays for it?
ANALYSIS
25-09-2026 07:37 HKT
Ka Ying Rising arrives in Sydney, Australia. HKJC
From Boos To Silence: Ka Ying Rising eases into Everest title defense
HONG KONG RACING
23-09-2026 09:06 HKT
Idol Thoughts.
IDOL THOUGHTS: He does it at both ends — why nothing can get close to Ka Ying Rising
HONG KONG RACING
08-09-2026 15:35 HKT
KA YING RISING, ZAC PURTON / G3 HKSAR Chief Executive’s Cup Handicap // Sha Tin /// 2026 //// Photo by HKJC
Purton was Ka Ying Rising’s harshest critic – the champion answered him in freakish fashion
HONG KONG RACING
07-09-2026 10:38 HKT
Ka Ying Rising became Hong Kong's tenth two-time Horse of the Year. HKJC
Ka Ying Rising back to ‘business as Usual’ after hoof scare
HONG KONG RACING
02-09-2026 21:41 HKT
Ka Ying Rising builds towards his seasonal return with a second barrier trial at Sha Tin on Sunday. HKJC
Ka Ying Rising lead-leg habit frustrates Purton but not Hayes
HONG KONG RACING
30-08-2026 20:23 HKT
Ex-Cyberport entrepreneurship head among 6 charged by ICAC over $20m tech subsidy fraud
NEWS
13-10-2026 01:21 HKT
Indonesian helper in Kai Tak murder case worked 3 years with only half-day off a week in cramped flat
NEWS
13-10-2026 02:31 HKT
(From right) Martin Lee, Kim Jones and Lee's wife Cathy Chui Lee.
Kim Jones to open first global flagship at Henderson's Central Yards in 2027
NEWS
12 hours ago
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.