Hong Kong racing tips and early analysis: Sha Tin, Sunday, October 11

Hong Kong racing expert Luke Middlebrook provides race-by-race analysis for the Sha Tin race meeting on Sunday, October 11.

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Race Meeting: 11/10/2026 Sha Tin - MIXED - AWT / Turf C Course

Race 1 – HUNG SHUI KIU HANDICAP

Class 5 (40–0 rating)

12:30 | 1200m | HKD $875,000

#7 Wave Garden won comfortably at the track and trip last start on his first run for an in-form Michael Chang yard, drawing clear by more than a length while nothing behind him was making much ground. On that evidence, he is the one they all have to beat again. #4 Jolly Companion draws awkwardly in barrier 11, but Purton taking over is a positive and his trial between runs was a clear step forward, winning his heat well. #3 So My Folks comes through the same race as Wave Garden and had excuses after being steadied at the top of the straight. He did not get the cleanest trip, and Jerry Chau from barrier 2 gives him a much better set-up today. #11 Gimme Five will have to work harder early from barrier 10 if he presses forward, but Nichola Yuen stays aboard after the pair stuck on well for second behind Wave Garden last start.

Race 2 – KAM TIN HANDICAP

Class 5 (40–0 rating)

13:00 | 1000m | HKD $875,000

#1 Sunny Q may find 1,000m a touch sharp, but on class he is well placed for a race of this nature. Jerry Chau taking over is a positive, and a Class 5 win is close. #2 Autumn Vibes gets his chance at his first look down the straight after another encouraging run last start, racing wide from the 600m yet going down by only a neck. Barrier 10 gives him a better trip today. #8 Diriya produced one of his better efforts first-up over 1,000m at Happy Valley, making good late ground into fifth despite striking traffic. He looks to be coming to hand in this grade. #14 Island Breezes has not seen a favorable gate for some time and now resumes for Ricky Yiu after a stable switch. A better draw gives him a better set-up and makes him an intriguing runner.

Race 3 – LAM TEI HANDICAP

Class 4 (60–40 rating)

13:30 | 1200m | HKD $1,170,000

#2 Call Me Sparkle gets a good chance to turn things around for a Francis Lui stable that has been finishing close up without converting. First-time blinkers are the key change, he has trialed well in them and barrier 2 gives Jimmy Orman every chance. #4 Mighty Profit looks like a nice horse in the making and clearly has an engine, even if he is still doing plenty wrong. Expect him to be strong late. #1 Crossborderdude has shown plenty of ability with a win and six placings from nine starts, and he remains more than capable in this company. He was only a three-year-old last season, so there should still be improvement to come. #8 Little Monster has barrier 10 to overcome, but his second-up second keeps him firmly in the mix and Derek Leung going back on is a positive.

Race 4 – LAU FAU SHAN HANDICAP

Class 3 (80–60 rating)

14:00 | 1200m | HKD $1,860,000

#2 Bustling City is hard to take on after a first-up demolition where he ran his rivals ragged from the front, making it two dominant wins from two since switching to the all-weather. He now has to absorb a 22-point rise across those victories, but he is simply flying on the dirt. #3 Mighty Commander gets a welcome draw in barrier 4 after wide gates at his past two starts. He will still be saved for one late run, but the kinder set-up should give him every chance to charge home. #1 Lucy In The Sky backs up quickly for the second straight time this season after winning second-up off the same turnaround. He worked hard early from barrier 12 last week yet still held third, another performance full of merit. #5 Must Go is more than capable on his day and remains an honest Class 3 all-weather sprinter who can work his way into the placings.

Race 5 – MAI PO HANDICAP

Class 4 (60–40 rating)

14:30 | 1200m | HKD $1,170,000

#2 Mega Captain resumes after breaking through at his fourth start in mid-June, his second attempt at the track and distance. He clearly relishes the all-weather, Purton sticks aboard and his lead-in trials suggest he has returned in good form. #1 Juicy Dragon is better than his first-up no-show, when barrier 12 left him wide and he never played a part. He has trialed well since, returns to the all-weather and gets a slightly kinder gate to give himself a better chance. #4 Central Bank continues to improve with racing and comes off a fourth in a race of this nature, doing his best work late. Barrier 5 gives him a much better map. #5 Tactical Ace had excuses at his first look in Class 4 last start, racing wide yet sticking on. Barrier 2 is a map upgrade and gives him the chance to show what he can do at this level.

Race 6 – THE POK OI CUP (HANDICAP)

Class 4 (60–40 rating)

15:00 | 1200m | HKD $1,170,000

#10 Enjoy Golf gets another chance after being beaten as favorite first-up, when he pulled up with vet excuses and was also unsuited by a race shape that worked against those close to the speed. The run was better than it reads. #1 Stanley Express makes his first start for David Eustace after trialing quietly but nicely for his return. Do not expect him to be ridden as negatively under race conditions, and the class drop helps. #2 Gallant Design has barrier 12 to overcome, but he looks close to a win after building towards one late last season. He will need luck from the draw, but the form says his turn is near. #12 Let’s Have Fun comes off two good runs over 1,000m and should appreciate getting back up in trip, which can bring another step forward.

Race 7 – NAM SANG WAI HANDICAP

Class 4 (60–40 rating)

15:35 | 1400m | HKD $1,170,000

#6 Cava Pioneer had a very quiet debut from barrier 10 but there was still plenty of merit in his seventh, and his trials had always hinted at ability. Zac Purton takes over from a better gate today, giving him the chance to map closer. #3 Absolute Awakened won smartly at his second start for David Hayes and gave the impression there is more to come, especially after Hayes said they had got on top of his health issues. Barrier 2 gives him every chance to build on that win. #5 Storm Mirror can be forgiven for his first-up 11th after barrier 13 left him poorly placed throughout. He is better than that, and his subsequent trial supports the case for a rebound. #10 Tin Fook has slid a long way down the ratings and now looks well placed to strike. His return trials have been encouraging and barrier 1 gives him the set-up he needs.

Race 8 – PING SHAN HANDICAP

Class 4 (60–40 rating)

16:05 | 1600m | HKD $1,170,000

#11 Gorgeous Victory comes off two forgivable runs from wide draws and finally gets a much kinder set-up in barrier 3. He should map with every chance in a competitive race where several key rivals have also drawn well. #1 Jolly Brilliant has upside after breaking through at start eight in his final run last season, and barrier 2 means he maps well resuming. His trials suggest he has returned in good order. #2 Ace can improve on his first-up sixth, when he lacked room late and was not beaten far. He has since trialed strongly and the step up to a mile is a positive. #13 Smart Fat Cat draws widest in barrier 14, which is the knock, but the stable switch to Pierre Ng is an angle worth following and he can still run well despite the gate.

Race 9 – SAN TIN HANDICAP

Class 3 (80–60 rating)

16:35 | 1200m | HKD $1,860,000

#3 Happy Index showed good potential last season, winning one from seven despite regularly having wide draws to overcome. He has trialed pleasingly for his return and still looks to have more to give this season. #10 Embrace Aberdeen signed off last term with a second to Mr Incredible, a handy formline for a race like this. He has won two from eight and his return trial suggests he has come back in good order. #8 Megastar Heart only raced three times last season and had wide gates at his first two starts before drawing barrier 2 and striking trouble late when beaten two and a half lengths into fifth. He has since won a trial impressively. #1 Swift Ascend returns from injury but has trialed well.

Race 10 – SHUI PIN WAI HANDICAP

Class 3 (80–60 rating)

17:10 | 1400m | HKD $1,860,000

#7 Chiu Chow Spirit has gone 763 days without a win, but he looks ready to strike when things finally fall his way. That has often been the issue, yet his first-up third from barrier 12 was another encouraging effort. #2 Titan Pegasus is a nice horse in the making after producing his best local run yet at the end of last season, flashing home into third from a wide draw at this track and trip at just his third Hong Kong start. Two good lead-in trials suggest there is more to come. #10 Do Your Part gets back to the track and distance where he has generally performed best after fading first-up at Happy Valley, when he led too quickly and was entitled to fade. #9 Celestial Hero catches the eye on the quick back-up after a luckless eighth from last over 1,000m, a trip that looked too short. He is better suited here.

Race 11 – YUEN LONG HANDICAP

Class 2 (100–80 rating)

17:45 | 1200m | HKD $2,840,000

#11 Jumbo Treasure takes a leap in grade into a hot Class 2, but he is thriving and gets the right set-up to make his presence felt. Barrier 1, a light weight and the way the race should unfold all work in his favor. #6 Turquoise Velocity ran a game second first-up in a race where the first three in running crossed the line in that exact order. Barrier 4 gives him another ideal map and every chance to be right in the finish again. #3 Ka Ying Attack really hit his straps late last season, stringing together back-to-back wins, and looks a horse still on the rise. His tactical versatility is another asset in a race like this. #2 Rising Force was only fair first-up, but his seventh was better than it reads and he is worth another chance.

Selections Summary

Race 1: 7, 4, 3, 11

Race 2: 1, 2, 8, 14

Race 3: 2, 4, 1, 8

Race 4: 2, 3, 1, 5

Race 5: 2, 1, 4, 5

Race 6: 10, 1, 2, 12

Race 7: 6, 3, 5, 10

Race 8: 11, 1, 2, 13

Race 9: 3, 10, 8, 1

Race 10: 7, 2, 10, 9

Race 11: 11, 6, 3, 2

Jackpot information for 11 October, Sunday Meeting at Sha Tin Racecourse:

A jackpot of HK$250,000 will be topped-up to the first Double Trio;

A jackpot of HK$1,000,000 will be carried forward to the first Six Win Bonus;

A jackpot of HK$1,000,000 will be topped-up to the Quartet & First Four Merged Pool (Race 11).

Please note the Club's announcement regarding the jackpot arrangement.