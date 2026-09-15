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HONG KONG RACING

Red Brick Warrior finds his early speed – and a first win

HONG KONG RACING
48 mins ago

by

Michael Cox

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Red Brick Fighter gets his first win under Jerry Chau. Sing Tao.
Red Brick Fighter gets his first win under Jerry Chau. Sing Tao.

Red Brick Warrior has spent most of his Hong Kong career chasing from well back, but a sharp jump from barrier one turned him into a surprise front-runner and a winner in the Class 5 Nam Fung Handicap (1650m) at Happy Valley.

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The David Eustace-trained galloper had never settled closer than seventh in his previous nine starts, but under Jerry Chau he shot to the lead, held it throughout and fought off fast-closing Oriental Surprise by a neck.

Eustace credited patient work behind the scenes for the tactical transformation.

"He got a good draw and he was able to make use of it," he said. "He's been slow away in most of his races, but we've done a lot of work at home to get him to jump, so I'm grateful to the stalls team for persevering with him."

The Jockey Club-issued speed map had Red Brick Warrior settling near the tail of the field but Eustace’s plan was simple: jump well and be positive, or let Chau ride him from wherever he landed.

"It was always going to depend on how well he jumped," Eustace said. "He could have jumped slowly and been where everyone predicted him to be, but thankfully he's learning how to jump."

Once in front, Red Brick Warrior dictated terms and did just enough to hold the late surge of the Zac Purton-ridden runner-up, with Windicator Family a length and a quarter from the winner in third.

Eustace put the breakthrough down partly to acclimatization, with the horse only in his second Hong Kong season, and said fitness had helped after a short summer break.

"It can take some time to get used to the racing here," he said. "Hopefully he can gain a bit of confidence from tonight."

The win will lift Red Brick Warrior back into Class 4, but his record suggests he can compete there. Rated 52 in December, he finished fourth, beaten two lengths, at this track and trip in March despite settling 10th. Now with the ability to use a barrier, Eustace is hoping for more. 

"I think he's capable of being competitive in that class," Eustace said. "We've always felt that. Hopefully he can keep in the same sort of form."

 

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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