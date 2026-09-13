Yuen eyes momentum after Happy Valley breakthrough

Nichola Yuen Hang-yiu is hoping her first Happy Valley winner marks the start of a run after a tough introduction to the city circuit.

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The 10lb-claiming apprentice broke through aboard Prestige Always for trainer Pierre Ng Pang-chi in the Class 3 Mount Butler Handicap (1,200m) on Wednesday night. It was her ninth ride at the Valley and came at her third meeting there.

Yuen was granted a license to ride at Happy Valley from the start of the season. Her first two meetings brought little luck at the draw, with half of her eight rides before Wednesday's win jumping from barrier 10 or wider. A pair of fourths was her best result.

"I've been waiting for this for a while," Yuen said. "Although it's just my third meeting here, I was a little bit rushed, but I just kept telling myself to ride my own race and give the horse the most positive chance."

From barrier nine on the “C” course, Yuen found herself travelling wide on Prestige Always – albeit with cover – but maintained momentum before moving up outside the leader through the final turn. The gelding hit the front in the straight and, despite laying in late, held off the favorite Daryl Flash by half a length.

Prestige Always delivers Nichola Yuen's first Happy Valley winner. SingTao.

"I'm really grateful to have the opportunity, and to the owners as well," Yuen said. "I still have so many things to learn on this track because it's really competitive and challenging. It wasn't an easy way to start off, but it's experience as well, so I'm glad we have a winner today."

Yuen said the circuit itself had been the biggest adjustment compared with what she expected from trials and watching replays.



"That’s the main challenge, really, the track itself – the quick turns, the momentum you have to ride with," she said. "It’s the same jockeys you are riding against, of course, so the only difference is really how to handle the track."

Wednesday's win was Yuen's third of the season. She rode 14 winners in her debut 2025-26 campaign. That leaves Yuen three wins from losing her 10lb claim, which will drop to 7lb. She hopes trainers keep supporting her when that happens.

"Hopefully the ball keeps rolling, because I'm thinking 10 and seven, there isn’t a big difference, so hopefully the support keeps going," she said. "The more rides I get, the more winners I get."

Yuen's win was one of six on the nine-race card for Chinese jockeys. Vincent Ho Chak-yiu and Jerry Chau Chun-lok both rode doubles and Derek Leung Ka-chun added one, keeping the race tight for the leading local rider's place in December's International Jockeys' Championship.

Among the trainers, David Hall and David Eustace both saddled doubles.