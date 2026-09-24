Hong Kong racing tips and early analysis: Sha Tin, Sunday, September 27

Hong Kong racing expert Luke Middlebrook provides race-by-race analysis for the Sha Tin race meeting on Sunday, September 27.



Race Meeting: 27/09/2026 Sha Tin - MIXED - AWT / Turf C+3 Course

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Race 1 – TROPICBIRD HANDICAP

Class 5 (40–0 rating)

12:45 | 1200m | HKD $875,000

#6 Only U bids to give James Cummings his first Hong Kong winner. He gets the services of Zac Purton, and last week's Happy Valley trial suggested a horse in good form. The query is the speed map, which could work against him if he isn't quickest away. #1 Robot Knight should lead from barrier 3 and will give a sight, and he'll take some running down. #5 Happy Action met Robot Knight in the same trial and put in a good piece of work, showing early speed to lead. It was an encouraging sign after his stable switch to Mark Newnham, and he's ready to improve on race day. #9 Gimme Five is an intriguing runner second-up. He had no luck on stable debut for Me Tsui first-up, but he draws barrier 1 today and Nichola Yuen has been booked to ride.

Race 2 – PEACOCK HANDICAP

Class 4 (60–40 rating)

13:15 | 1200m | HKD $1,170,000

#4 Little Monster was trapped wide without cover from barrier 13 first-up, yet he stuck on gamely from an on-pace position and was beaten only two and a half lengths into fifth. Gate 6 today is a big improvement. #8 Apex Glory would clearly be the one to beat but for drawing 12 of 12. His first-up run went awry when he missed the start and then found traffic in the straight, and Purton now takes the reins, which is key. #10 Just Follow Me was trending the right way as a three-year-old last season and has trialed well for his return, and barrier 3 should see him get the right run. #7 Navas G was finishing close up last season despite a few luckless trips along the way. Barrier 10 makes his return awkward, but there's something there.

Race 3 – WOODPECKER HANDICAP

Class 5 (40–0 rating)

13:45 | 1400m | HKD $875,000

#1 Forever Fancy is a lightly raced four-year-old who looks ready to win. He was held up from the 400m to the 300m first-up yet still finished an encouraging third, and he has trialed well enough since. Barrier 1 should hand him every favor. #3 Fortune Supernova is better than his first-up ninth suggests, having struck traffic in the straight. Purton takes over, which comes as no surprise, and the pair should be right there fighting out the finish. #11 Draco broke through impressively last start, and trainer Cody Mo hinted afterward that there could still be more to come. #8 Silver Up hasn't had much luck at the draw since joining Brett Crawford, but he has kept racing well while sliding down the ratings and maps better today from a mid-gate.

Race 4 – PARROT HANDICAP

Class 4 (60–40 rating)

14:15 | 1000m | HKD $1,170,000

#12 Supreme Voyager was luckless first-up, never getting a clear crack at them when well beaten into 11th at this track and distance. He's worth an each-way look in a wide-open race. #13 Let's Have Fun ran on well down the straight into third first-up and draws a better gate on the straight course today. #9 Thunder Prince maps well again from barrier 12 and should get every chance. #6 Flowing Riches is drawn on the wrong side of the track, but he's an intriguing first-up runner for Cody Mo, and he did win a race of this nature first-up last season.

Race 5 – SWALLOW HANDICAP

Class 4 (60–40 rating)

15:05 | 1200m | HKD $1,170,000

#6 Bright Mortar can bounce back to winning ways second-up. He ran a big race into second on turf last time and arguably would have won had he found clear galloping room late. Plenty of these have claims, but he ticks all the right boxes. #2 Central Bank has trialed very well for his return, and between a drop in class and Purton's booking, he's ready to make his mark under race conditions. #4 Natural High should get one of the runs of the race from barrier 3, and there was nothing wrong with his return trial. #11 Day Day Victory has drawn the widest gate, but he showed plenty of promise first-up for James Cummings behind Jumbo Blessing, who came out and won again on Wednesday night.

Race 6 – TAILORBIRD HANDICAP

Class 4 (60–40 rating)

15:35 | 1400m | HKD $1,170,000

#5 Bucephalas is a tricky horse to catch, but he did win first-up last season, and barrier 3 offers far better conditions today after a horror run of wide draws. He moved well in a recent trial and looks ready to show up in good form. #13 Super Love has been hinting at another win, and his first-up run this season had merit, as he was strong late into fourth over 1,200m from a wide draw. The step up to 1,400m is key to his chances. #3 Circuit Fiery will give a good sight from barrier 1. He has made a leap up the ratings, but he gets every favor to run to his mark. #8 Lucky Man has been in fine form since switching to Jimmy Ting, and it's interesting to see Purton booked to ride. He's capable when sound.

Race 7 – HWAMEI HANDICAP

Class 3 (80–60 rating)

16:05 | 1200m | HKD $1,860,000

#8 Bustling City took a clear liking to this track and distance when breaking through impressively at his first look at it, after trialing well on it all season. There is speed engaged here, which is a query, but he will be a decent all-weather horse with more to come this season. #1 Aurora Patch turned in a good first-up effort on turf, and the switch back to the all-weather is key. Having drawn wide in his last four starts, he gets a map upgrade today from an inside gate. #2 Mighty Commander will benefit from how the race looks to unfold after a big run into sixth from a wide draw first-up. #9 Packing King should map sweetly from barrier 3 on his all-weather debut, and it's a surface he has always trialed well on.

Race 8 – THE CELEBRATION CUP (HANDICAP)

Group 3

16:35 | 1400m | HKD $4,200,000

#6 Little Paradise is the one to beat at the weights and boasts an unblemished three-from-three record first-up. On paper, the one thing against him is a lack of speed, so Purton needs him to jump cleanly and find a spot early to avoid giving away too much ground. #3 Invincible Ibis is well weighted. His trials have been coming along nicely, and though he'll be better over further in time, don't ignore him. #1 Galaxy Patch has plenty of weight to carry, but that was also the case last time when he ran Little Paradise down to a neck, and that horse carried 4lb less. It was his first run for Brett Crawford, who has him thriving. #5 Copartner Prance will try to pinch it from the front.

Race 9 – MESIA HANDICAP

Class 3 (80–60 rating)

17:10 | 1600m | HKD $2,050,000

#8 Packing Fighter was a late-season stable switch to Danny Shum, and his form lifted straight away. The class drop helped too, but he won his final start in very smart fashion. He's back up in Class 3 yet looks to have points in hand still, and he won't have excuses from barrier 3. #13 Flying Knight can improve second-up at the mile after a fair eighth first-up over shorter, and barrier 1 should ensure he maps for every chance. #11 Shamus Storm was unlucky last time after a poor trip, which shouldn't be the case from barrier 4 today. He trialed well for his return, and 1,600m fresh suits. #1 Amazing Partners has top weight first-up, which is the query, but he was consistent throughout last season and may still have more to come.

Race 10 – MAGPIE HANDICAP

Class 2 (100–80 rating)

17:45 | 1200m | HKD $2,840,000

#10 Geneva ticks the boxes. There's plenty of speed engaged on paper, which should suit him perfectly, as he can camp off the pace and have the last say. #3 Rising Force should get a smart ride from Purton. He usually leads, but Purton won't want to burn him up taking on the apprentice-ridden speed horses, so expect him to settle just off them in a prime spot. #2 Mugen has been trialing well for his return and will drop back before launching late. #9 Turquoise Velocity can make the most of barrier 1 in a fiercely competitive Class 2 sprint.

Race 11 – KESTREL HANDICAP

Class 3 (80–60 rating)

18:20 | 1400m | HKD $1,860,000

#6 Circuit Champion endured a poor trip first-up from barrier 10, racing "very wide and without cover", according to the stewards' report. He still made good ground into fifth, and the run had merit. He gets another look. #2 The Red Hare also raced wide first-up but wasn't beaten far, and barrier 1 today is a big boost to his map. #3 Aeroinvincible led first-up before fading late into fourth. He should come on for that and will give another good sight. #7 Complete Unknown capped last season with a breakthrough win at his sixth start, and he did it in style. He looks to have more to give this season, but barrier 14 is a problem.

Selections Summary

Race 1: 6, 1, 5, 9

Race 2: 4, 8, 10, 7

Race 3: 1, 3, 11, 8

Race 4: 12, 13, 9, 6

Race 5: 6, 2, 4, 11

Race 6: 5, 13, 3, 8

Race 7: 8, 1, 2, 9

Race 8: 6, 3, 1, 5

Race 9: 8, 13, 11, 1

Race 10: 10, 3, 2, 9

Race 11: 6, 2, 3, 7

Jackpot information for 27 September, Sunday Meeting at Sha Tin Racecourse:

A jackpot of HK$1,500,000 will be carried forward to the Triple Trio.

Please note the Club's announcement regarding the jackpot arrangement.