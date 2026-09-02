Hong Kong racing tips and early analysis: Sha Tin, Sunday, September 6

Hong Kong racing expert Luke Middlebrook provides race-by-race analysis for the Sha Tin race meeting on Sunday, September 6.

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Race Meeting: 06/09/2026 Sha Tin - Turf "A" Course

Race 1 – GLENEALY HANDICAP

Class 5 (40–0 rating)

12:30 | 1200m | HKD $875,000

#4 Sunny Q made an immediate impact at his first appearance in Class 5, running a slashing second despite enduring a poor trip. A kinder draw gives him a cleaner map and a strong chance to go one better. #6 Verbier beat Sunny Q two starts ago and backed up that effort with another solid third, giving this race a neat form line. Barrier 12 leaves him reliant on the race unfolding his way, but he will take catching if he can slide across without being pressured. #7 So My Folks has trialed better ahead of his return and maps to secure the right trail just behind the speed from barrier 2 for Bowman. #8 Groovy Feeling won first-up at last season’s opening meeting in Class 4 before his form tapered off. This second run in Class 5 gives him a clear chance to rebound for a Jamie Richards stable that looks ready to start the season strongly.

Race 2 – DUDDELL HANDICAP

Class 4 (60–40 rating)

13:00 | 1000m | HKD $1,170,000

#9 Thunder Prince has been primed to fire fresh, with two barrier trials giving him a fitness edge over several of these. His latest hit-out, in blinkers over this course, was another positive, while barrier 11 is ideal down the straight. He remains unexposed at the track and trip, but his sole attempt produced an eye-catching sixth. #2 Rapid Phantom showed promise in his first two starts before signing off last season with a breakthrough win at his third. His return trial was only fair, but Nichola Yuen’s 10-pound claim leaves him favorably placed at the weights. #6 Mabubu has proved difficult to catch, although first-time blinkers and barrier 9 give him some appeal. He should be saved for one late run and allowed to weave his way through the field. #1 Lightness Of Music has had his share of issues, but he looked well enough in his trial and Purton’s return to the saddle is significant.

Race 3 – THE HKSAR CHIEF EXECUTIVE'S CUP (HANDICAP)

13:30 | 1200m | HKD $4,200,000

#1 Ka Ying Rising, the world’s best sprinter and highest-rated horse, launches another campaign with a record-extending 21st consecutive victory in his sights. This is his first step towards October’s bid for a second straight Everest in Sydney. #3 Patch Of Stars is the emerging youngster in the field, having won four of eight during a four-year-old season highlighted by victory in the G3 Sha Tin Vase. This will be a good test to see where he is at moving forward. #5 Lucky With You may be a nine-year-old, but he signed off last season with placings behind Little Paradise and Crimson Flash, while his trials and trackwork suggest he has returned in excellent order. #4 Tomodachi Kokoroe has also looked forward in his work and trial.

Race 4 – HARCOURT HANDICAP

Class 5 (40–0 rating)

14:05 | 1600m | HKD $875,000

#1 Amazing Duck returns without a trial, but his first start in Class 5 and the retention of Purton are significant positives. Barrier 12 complicates matters, although his early speed and the long run to the first turn give him ample time to work across. #4 I Excelle remains unplaced after eight starts, but he finished close up in his final two runs last season and appeared to be heading the right way. His lead-in trial supports that view, while the map suggests he can give a sight from the front. #5 Fighting Machine was doing his best work late when ninth from barrier 11 at his first start for Tony Cruz. He resumes from barrier 1, a clear map upgrade provided he begins more cleanly. #3 Soaring Bronco must overcome the widest draw in barrier 14, but his form puts him firmly in contention.

Race 5 – EDINBURGH HANDICAP

Class 4 (60–40 rating)

14:55 | 1200m | HKD $1,170,000

#7 Light Years Glory joined David Eustace late last season and performed well in two starts for the stable. His latest ninth was better than it reads after a mid-race move went awry, while he also pulled up with blood in his trachea. The return to 1200m suits and an impressive trial win for his return suggests he is ready to fire. #5 Virtus Glory is a winner in waiting and arguably should have broken through last start when second, with traffic in the straight costing him. Barrier 13 is the obvious sticking point. #3 Cava Pioneer has been given a thorough grounding for his debut and his trials have been encouraging. From barrier 10, however, Matthew Poon faces some important early decisions. #12 Monta Frutta has little recent form to recommend him, but he resumes well down in the ratings with Zac Purton taking over. That combination makes him an intriguing runner.

Race 6 – EDINBURGH HANDICAP

Class 4 (60–40 rating)

15:45 | 1200m | HKD $1,170,000

#3 Matzden is ready to win. This is only his fifth start in Class 4, and he had already hinted that a breakthrough was near before ending last season with a close-up fourth after racing wide without cover from barrier 10. Two trials have him tuned for his return; with barrier 2 and Purton taking over, the pieces are in place. #4 Ka Ying Resilience has also benefited from two lead-in trials and looked well in both. #2 Harold Win should find today’s map much more favorable from an inside draw. He worked hard to find the lead from barrier 14 last start yet still held third. #5 Rising From Ashes finished third first-up at this meeting last season under Jimmy Orman, who returns to the saddle today. The veteran resumes well down in the ratings and barrier 1 should put him in the finish again.

Race 7 – ALBERT HANDICAP

Class 2 (105–80 rating)

16:15 | 1400m | HKD $2,840,000

#3 Winning Ovation has already won four of eight, and he ended last season with two forgivable defeats. He failed to see out the mile two starts ago, then raced wide without cover when fifth to Little Paradise. From barrier 4, there should be few excuses today. #4 Six Pack closed strongly for fourth in that same race and was a consistent performer throughout last season. The early signs suggest Douglas Whyte has his team forward for the opening stages of the campaign. #5 Max Que enjoyed an excellent season, winning four of his 12 starts while rising significantly in the ratings. He continued to perform up to his new mark, ending the campaign with a second to Beauty Joy. #1 Soleil Fighter will attempt to lead throughout, but Drombeg Banner could apply enough pressure to leave him vulnerable late.

Race 8 – FENWICK HANDICAP

Class 4 (60–40 rating)

16:45 | 1400m | HKD $1,170,000

#13 Super Sicario should find the lead comfortably from barrier 4 and can give a sight. He won first-up last season using similar tactics, albeit over 1650m at Happy Valley, where his best form has come. Still, at the foot of the weights with Alexis Badel aboard, he is worth a shot at a price. #6 Grand Patch hit his stride late last term, breaking through once stepped up to 1400m, and has further improvement in him this season. #1 Joyful Joy caused a huge upset on debut, but his close-up third next time, despite an ill-judged ride in the home straight, showed it was no fluke. He looks set to build on that record this season. #4 Positive Smile gets Zac Purton aboard, while barrier 2 should allow him to settle closer than usual.

Race 9 – COTTON TREE HANDICAP

Class 3 (80–60 rating)

17:20 | 1400m | HKD $1,860,000

#5 Baby Sakura kicks off his four-year-old campaign and connections will be hopeful he can climb the ratings and earn a place in the Classic Series. From barrier 1, he should settle on the leader’s back in a race lacking speed and get his opportunity to sprint over the top late. #4 Aeroinvincible shapes as the leader and may be allowed to control the race. He produced arguably career-best form towards the end of last season and, with little pressure around him, will take running down. #6 Circuit Champion needs to begin cleanly from barrier 10 after conceding early ground at his past two starts. Purton remaining aboard helps, while Danny Shum’s runners are typically forward early in the season. #8 Flying Fortress finally receives a low draw after a string of outside barriers and will appeal at odds.

Race 10 – BATTERY HANDICAP

Class 3 (80–60 rating)

17:55 | 1200m | HKD $1,860,000

#12 Master Payment showed immediate ability in three starts last season, finishing second twice before breaking through third-up with a facile all-the-way victory. Class 3 presents a fresh challenge in a deep field, but he remains open to further improvement. #1 Public Attention has raced well since joining Brett Crawford and looks ready to break through. #6 Gold Patch showed plenty of promise last season, winning three of six before lameness affected him towards the end of his preparation. The break should have done him good and he is one to keep tabs on. #8 Super Strong Kid won on debut at this meeting last year and, although he failed to score again during a campaign interrupted by veterinary issues, signed off with a fast-finishing second.

Selections Summary

Race 1: 4, 6, 7, 8

Race 2: 9, 2, 6, 1

Race 3: 1, 3, 5, 4

Race 4: 1, 4, 5, 3

Race 5: 7, 5, 3, 12

Race 6: 3, 4, 2, 5

Race 7: 3, 4, 5, 1

Race 8: 13, 6, 1, 4

Race 9: 5, 4, 6, 8

Race 10: 12, 1, 6, 8

Jackpot information for 6 September, Sunday Meeting at Sha Tin Racecourse

A jackpot of HK$8,800,000 will be carried forward to the Triple Trio.

A jackpot of HK$300,000 will be topped-up to the first Double Trio;

A jackpot of HK$800,000 will be topped-up to the fifth Double Trio;

A jackpot of HK$2,000,000 will be topped-up to the Quartet & First Four Merged Pool for HKSAR Chief Executive's Cup.

Please note the Club's announcement regarding the jackpot arrangement