Hong Kong racing tips and early analysis: Happy Valley, Wednesday, September 16

Hong Kong racing expert Luke Middlebrook provides race-by-race analysis for the Happy Valley race meeting on Wednesday, September 16.

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Race Meeting: 16/09/2026 Happy Valley - Turf "B" Course - Worked Back

Race 1 – HOI MEI HANDICAP

Class 5 (40–0 rating)

19:10 | 1000m | HKD $875,000

#11 Spicy Spangle draws favorably in barrier 3 and that looks a decent edge in a race where cases can be made for plenty. His on-pace style should be well served by the gate, and his trial against much higher-rated horses was a pass mark for this assignment. #2 Always My Folks needs plenty to go right from barrier 12, but his form keeps him right in the race. Purton going back on, a good lead-in trial and Danny Shum’s stable firing early all add to the case. #9 Runjeet outperformed market expectations first-up, finishing a late-fading fourth from a wide draw over 1200m at Sha Tin. Barrier 4 gives him a much cleaner map today. #7 Macanese Master has the benefit of a run over 1200m already, and the drop back in trip is key.

Race 2 – LIDO HANDICAP

Class 4 (60–40 rating)

19:40 | 1200m | HKD $1,170,000

#5 Holmes A Court resumes off his first Hong Kong win, which came at his first start for the Eustace stable, and that profile gives him the look of a horse with more to come this season. #8 Dan Attack won first-up this time last season and appears to be arriving in similar order, while barrier 4 gives Harry Bentley the options to put him into the race. #11 Loving Vibes finished last season knocking on the door after switching to Mark Newnham, recording three second-place finishes. He only needs to come back at that level to be a winning chance. #3 Bright Day should get the stalking run just off the speed from barrier 3 and be produced late.

Race 3 – BIG WAVE BAY HANDICAP

Class 4 (60–40 rating)

20:10 | 1800m | HKD $1,170,000

#6 Rosewood Fleetfoot comes off back-to-back wins, albeit over 2200m, where Karis Teetan produced two brilliant rides by taking off mid-race. The drop back in trip is the query, but he did place second over this distance before those two wins and barrier 1 ensures the right run. #5 Romantic Laos raced here last week over 1650m, settled last from barrier 10 and did his best work late into fifth. A better draw should let him settle handier today and improve his winning chance. #1 Noisy Boy has obvious appeal at his second start in Class 4 with Zac Purton taking over from Nichola Yuen after a good trial win. #9 Can’t Go Wong placed in this race last year and arrives off back-to-back thirds.

Race 4 – THE COMMUNITY CHEST CUP (HANDICAP)

Class 4 (60–40 rating)

20:40 | 1200m | HKD $1,170,000

#3 Live Wire trialed in excellent order for his return after breaking through at his final start last term, and barrier 2 gives him the set-up to start this campaign the same way. #12 Same To You won first-up this time last season off a similar rating and gets every chance to repeat the dose from barrier 3, a major improvement on the gate 12 draw he had at his latest run. #2 Somelovefromabove drops back into Class 4 and also won a trial in fine style, so the intent is there, although barrier 9 leaves him with a less straightforward map. #5 Starry Show gets barrier 1 to work with as he chases back-to-back wins after surprising at odds last start, and his return trial suggested that form has held.

Race 5 – LIDO HANDICAP

Class 4 (60–40 rating)

21:10 | 1200m | HKD $1,170,000

#6 Young Arrow was unlucky not to win late last season, but his form still had merit after several runs shaped by poor draws or poor trips. Purton taking over is the key change and gives him the chance to convert early in the new season. #4 Lucky McQueen arrives a last-start winner and maps perfectly from barrier 4, stalking what looks a genuine tempo. His return trial suggests he is resuming in good order. #7 Winning Money is a clear pace influence and can use barrier 3 to roll forward with relative ease. How much pressure builds around him is the key. #1 Gratifide broke through in his final run of the season and did it well. Barrier 9 makes the map the query, but he looks one to follow and should have more points in hand this term.

Race 6 – CHUNG HOM KOK HANDICAP

Class 3 (80–60 rating)

21:45 | 1650m | HKD $2,050,000

#5 Highland Rahy can find the front here and there does not appear to be much pressure around him, giving him the chance to try to pinch it. He almost made all first-up last season before being collared late into second, and this looks a similar set-up. #1 Dazzling Fit resumes after a break and gets barrier 1 for his first look at Happy Valley, which is meaningful, especially with Zac Purton booked. #4 Wrote A New Page draws wide in barrier 12 first-up for a new stable, but he beat Highland Rahy fresh last season and has the speed to come across. #3 Romantic Gladiator is still only a three-year-old with more to come, and the penny looks to be dropping with racing.

Race 7 – REPULSE BAY HANDICAP

Class 3 (80–60 rating)

22:15 | 1000m | HKD $1,860,000

#4 Dancing Classics demolished his rivals last time once the blinkers went on, albeit aided by a sweet Moreira ride. The gear change still looked decisive, and barrier 3 should give him the run to go on with it. #5 Bunta Baby loves to get back and attack the line. He put together a stellar season last term, has trialed very well for his return and keeps Purton. #1 Love Together won two from nine in his debut season and is another in fine form for the Fownes yard. He is hard to split from Dancing Classic and belongs high in the mix. #3 Horsepower is not an easy ride, but he is a first-up specialist with three wins from five fresh and ticks enough boxes to command respect.

Race 8 – SHEK O HANDICAP

Class 2 (100–80 rating)

22:50 | 1650m | HKD $3,120,000

#8 Max Que has the benefit of a recent run, having made up a stack of ground over 1400m at Sha Tin 10 days ago, and that fitness edge can count for plenty here. #1 Speed Dragon gets the chance to enjoy the run of the race from barrier 1. He may be better suited at 1800m, but 1650m fresh is workable. #7 Silvery Breeze gets back to his pet track after two solid Sha Tin efforts behind Beauty Joy. Barrier 12 of 12 is the obvious problem, and he will get back and ride for luck. #12 Le Zonda turned a corner late last season, posting back-to-back wins over 1800m, and the untapped four-year-old still gives the impression there is more to come.

Selections Summary

Race 1: 11, 2, 9, 7

Race 2: 5, 8, 11, 3

Race 3: 6, 5, 1, 9

Race 4: 3, 12, 2, 5

Race 5: 6, 4, 7, 1

Race 6: 5, 1, 4, 3

Race 7: 4, 5, 1, 3

Race 8: 8, 1, 7, 12

Jackpot information for 16 September, Wednesday meeting at Happy Valley Racecourse

A jackpot of HK$250,000 will be topped-up to the first Double Trio;

A jackpot of HK$500,000 will be carried forward to the Six Win Bonus.

Please note the Club's announcement regarding the jackpot arrangement.