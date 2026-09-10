Hong Kong racing tips and early analysis: Sha Tin, Sunday, September 13

Hong Kong racing expert Luke Middlebrook provides race-by-race analysis for the Sha Tin race meeting on Sunday, September 13.

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Race Meeting: 13/09/2026 Sha Tin - Turf "B" Course

Race 1 – HONG TUNG HANDICAP

Class 5 (40–0 rating)

13:00 | 1400m | HKD $875,000

#10 Rattan Galaxy put the writing on the wall last start, beaten narrowly into second after leading at a good clip from barrier 14 and setting the race up for those behind. Barrier 2 is the best draw he has seen in some time and gives him the chance to break through. #11 Superb Guy resumes a further four points lower in the ratings and the first-time Purton booking is meaningful. #3 Sea Diamond is the class-dropper to note at just his second start for Danny Shum, has trialed well for his return and maps on pace with every chance. #12 Supreme Winner has been progressing well in his work, and Jerry Chau taking the ride adds confidence that he is ready to run well fresh.

Race 2 – HING WAH HANDICAP

Class 4 (60–40 rating)

13:30 | 1000m | HKD $1,170,000

#2 Looking Bright is still chasing his first local win, but he has gone close more than once, including a narrow second over 1,200m at Happy Valley last time. The return to the straight course suits, and he trialed well alongside Wednesday’s winner Robot Lucky Star, while the lack of obvious speed on paper should play to his profile. #8 Ruby Thrive backs up quickly after finishing second to Lightness Of Music here last week, and Purton taking over is the key change. #3 Charming Babe always warrants respect in this grade, having won two from eight, while two quiet lead-in trials have him primed. #10 E Ho Ho is well down in the ratings now and resumes off a handy trial. Barrier 13 is ideal down the straight and gives him the chance to improve.

Race 3 – HONG TUNG HANDICAP

Class 5 (40–0 rating)

14:00 | 1400m | HKD $875,000

#8 He Was Me finished last season in fine form, winning twice from his final five starts, and his trial suggests he has returned ready to pick up where he left off. #10 Fortune Kingo makes his first start for Douglas Whyte after 12 runs for Jimmy Ting and will appreciate finally drawing low. Jerry Chau partnered him in a good-looking recent trial and stays with him on race day, which adds to the appeal. #4 Made For Life is only at his second start in Class 5 and his first look in the grade produced a close-up fourth. Purton taking over is the positive. #5 Verbier backs up quickly and can improve if he gets a cleaner trip without having to do too much early work.

Race 4 – LOK WAH HANDICAP

Class 4 (60–40 rating)

14:30 | 1200m | HKD $1,170,000

#11 Mighty Fighter raced only four times last season but showed ability, was never beaten far and signed off with a luckless eighth. His return trial was impressive and, while barrier 11 is no gift, he is likely to be an attractive price and looks the type who can progress this season. #12 Enjoy Golf should jump, lead from barrier 2 and does not appear to face much pressure, giving Britney Wong the chance to take them a long way. #3 Bright Mortar has done his best work on the all-weather, but he is still only a five-start horse who was improving with racing, so the return to turf is not a major concern. #7 Lucky Doctor maps for a good run from barrier 3, has had the right preparation for his return and his trials have been encouraging.

Race 5 – LOK WAH HANDICAP

Class 4 (60–40 rating)

15:00 | 1200m | HKD $1,170,000

#11 Better And Better has been costly given how often he has started favorite, seven times for only one win and a third, but his form did lift once the hood and pacifiers went on. His return trial was likable and he has the ability for this, although barrier 10 leaves him needing early luck. #10 Spirited Steed signed off last season with his best run yet, finishing second, and Purton taking over is the clear positive. His return trial was good enough to suggest he can pick up from there. #2 Kempes won first-up in Class 3 last season before failing to go on with it, but he has shown he can perform fresh. Class 4 for the first time and barrier 3 give him the right set-up. #9 Road To Glory is interesting given he was unwanted on debut but ran an encouraging second.

Race 6 – THE TUNG WAH GROUP OF HOSPITALS CHALLENGE CUP (HANDICAP)

Class 4 (60–40 rating)

15:35 | 1600m | HKD $1,170,000

#8 Good Good is the map horse, poised to lead softly and give them something to catch. #9 Gorgeous Victory keeps Purton in the saddle after the champion jockey partnered him in a couple of runs late last season that had him close to a win. That reads well, and he looks ready to make his mark in the early season. #1 Victor Supreme broke through impressively last start by more than four lengths and does not look done in the ratings yet. The drop back in trip is the query after that win came over 1,800m, but barrier 4 should allow him to map well again. #7 Beauty Missile has taken a clear step forward since joining Brett Crawford, despite having plenty of racing behind him, and two wins late last season give him the platform to measure up again back in class.

Race 7 – MEI TUNG HANDICAP

Class 4 (60–40 rating)

16:05 | 1400m | HKD $1,170,000

#5 Storm Mirror has only raced three times but has threatened to win in each of them. The break appears to have brought him on, with two impressive return trials under Purton suggesting he is ready to fire fresh. #3 Ace should get the soft trail just off the speed from barrier 1. His form lifted after switching to Mark Newnham last season, winning two of five for the stable, and he looks to have more in store. #2 Mega Mastermind is the likely leader and has had two trials for his return, the latest a strong piece of work. He can take catching. #13 Top To Sky won back-to-back races at the end of last season after the blinkers went on. He rises from the top of Class 5 into Class 4, but the light weight helps and barrier 3 should have him right there with Mega Mastermind.

Race 8 – WAH FU HANDICAP

Class 3 (80–60 rating)

16:35 | 1000m | HKD $1,860,000

#1 Solid State won on debut like a horse going places, although there is always the next-start question of whether he can do it again. Frankie Lor drops him back from 1,200m to 1,000m given he can race keenly, and the tempo will suit. Barrier 14 down the straight looks the perfect draw. #4 Straight To Glory draws alongside in barrier 13 and has proven himself a genuine straight-track horse, with two late-season wins over this course and distance. #13 Lucky Candy comes off five straight placings, including a second to Straight To Glory last start, and can be right there again. #2 Fast Responder is aided by Nichola Yuen’s 10-pound claim after the pair built a good association late last season, combining for a win and a third from three rides.

Race 9 – OI TUNG HANDICAP

Class 3 (80–60 rating)

17:10 | 1200m | HKD $1,860,000

#1 Chill Buddy can pick up where he left off after signing off last season with his second Hong Kong win. Barrier 1 suits a horse with good early speed, although he does not have to lead with other pace engaged. #5 Lucy In The Sky attracted solid market support last week, led and only faded late into fourth. Similar tactics look suitable here, especially with Nichola Yuen now taking over and claiming 10 pounds. #8 Thunder Kit will be doing the chasing from barrier 4, looking to build into the race and launch late. His third to Mr Incredible two starts ago reads well for this. #11 Gulu Gogo was sixth on debut last season behind Solid State and has been a notable improver at the trials for his return.

Race 10 – YIU TUNG HANDICAP

Class 3 (80–60 rating)

17:45 | 1400m | HKD $1,860,000

#12 Nyx Gluck went bang at his first start for Danny Shum last season, winning impressively and drawing clear with authority. He rises into Class 3 for the first time and meets stronger opposition, but the set-up improves from barrier 1 after he jumped from gate 12 last time. Purton stays aboard, and his trial points to him returning in fine form. #14 Flying Knight really came to hand late last season and his fifth back in Class 3 had merit after a poor trip. Barrier 2 will give him a much cleaner run today and he can bounce back. #6 Run Run Smart will take control from the front, as he likes to do, and his finishing comes down to how cheaply Nichola Yuen can get away with it. On paper, he looks likely to get control. #1 Sovereign Fund is thriving for Brett Crawford and, although the top of Class 3 makes things trickier at the weights, barrier 3 and a nice return trial set him up well.

Selections Summary

Race 1: 10, 11, 3, 12

Race 2: 2, 8, 3, 10

Race 3: 8, 10, 4, 5

Race 4: 11, 12, 3, 7

Race 5: 11, 10, 2, 9

Race 6: 8, 9, 1, 7

Race 7: 5, 3, 2, 13

Race 8: 1, 4, 13, 2

Race 9: 1, 5, 8, 11

Race 10: 12, 14, 6, 1

Jackpot information for 13 September, Sunday meeting at Sha Tin Racecourse

A jackpot of HK$800,000 will be carried forward to the Six Win Bonus.

Please note the Club's announcement regarding the jackpot arrangement.