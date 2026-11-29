Japanese kickboxer Rina Okamoto, known as “Panchan Rina,” has been indefinitely suspended following her arrest on suspicion of assaulting her boyfriend.

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The decision was announced by kickboxing promotion KNOCK OUT last Friday, after it received notice of the 32-year-old fighter’s arrest early that morning.

The organization said her participation in its events will be suspended indefinitely until the facts are clarified, saying it would not tolerate violence in any form and apologizing to the victim, fans and sponsors.

According to reports, Okamoto allegedly punched and kicked her boyfriend at her residence in Mitaka, leaving him with injuries to his face and body that are expected to take about two weeks to heal.

The police said she has largely admitted to the allegations, with investigators looking into the cause of the dispute and the circumstances of the incident.

She reportedly met her 26-year-old boyfriend through a YouTube "Boyfriend Audition" project in June, went public with the relationship in mid-October, and shared affectionate photos just days before the alleged assault.

Reports suggested Okamoto suddenly turned violent on the evening of November 26, allegedly straddling her boyfriend, punching him in the face and kicking him in the abdomen.

Standing 1.64 metres tall and fighting in the 46-kilogram division, she became known for her model-like looks and toned, muscular physique after her professional debut in 2019.

She won the inaugural REBELS-BLACK 46kg title in August 2020, cementing her status as one of the sport’s most prominent figures.

The arrest marks her second legal controversy, after a December 2022 arrest on suspicion of fraud over forged autographed posters that ended without prosecution.