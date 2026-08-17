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GOSSIP

BLACKPINK’s Jennie tears up after wardrobe mishap at Osaka show

GOSSIP
1 hour ago
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source: online
source: online

BLACKPINK member Jennie became emotional during her performance at Summer Sonic 2026 in Osaka on Sunday (Aug 16) after experiencing a wardrobe mishap and microphone problems on stage.

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Jennie, who headlined the festival’s Osaka leg, was seen repeatedly turning away from the audience to adjust her outfit during the performance. She also appeared to signal to staff after encountering an issue with her microphone.

She left the stage twice to fix her outfit before returning to continue the show, at one point wearing a jacket from one of her dancers.

After returning, Jennie apologized to the crowd and explained that her outfit had caused problems.

“I’m so sorry, I’m having an issue with my outfit today. I didn’t expect it to be so hot and sweaty,” she said.

The singer also revealed that she had to cut two songs from her planned setlist because of the issues.

Fan-shot footage showed Jennie appearing visibly nervous after returning to the stage. She was seen biting her lip and brushing back her hair with trembling hands before becoming tearful during her closing remarks.

The Osaka incident came two days after Jennie’s Tokyo performance at Summer Sonic on Friday (Aug 14), where footage of her stage outfit sparked speculation about a possible wardrobe malfunction.

During the energetic performance, her top appeared to shift briefly, prompting some viewers online to speculate that she may have accidentally exposed part of her chest. However, the footage has not conclusively confirmed the claims, with fans also debating whether the apparent exposure was caused by the outfit, lighting or video quality.

Jennie has now wrapped up her three-month festival run. She shared behind-the-scenes photos on social media on Monday (Aug 17), thanking fans for their love and support. She reflected on the highs and lows of the past three months, saying she had learned and grown through the experience and was learning to accept that “not everything is going to be perfect.”

BLACKPINKJennie

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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