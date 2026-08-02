Lisa makes low-key return to HK, visits Che Kung Temple despite Red Rainstorm Warning

BLACKPINK member Lisa has quietly returned to Hong Kong and visited Sha Tin Che Kung Temple again, just six months after her previous visit. Despite a Red Rainstorm Warning Signal, the K-pop star still made the trip to pay her respects. Eagle-eyed fans had earlier identified her by her distinctive split-toe shoes.

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Lisa previously visited Che Kung Temple in January after BLACKPINK’s Deadline world tour concert at Kai Tak Stadium. After the first show, she made a low-key visit to the temple without makeup and in casual clothes, but was still recognized by fans online.

A reader provided an exclusive photo to Sing Tao Headlines, a sister publication of The Standard, showing Lisa arriving at Sha Tin Che Kung Temple on last Friday (Jul 31). Wearing a grey-black jacket, a cap and carrying an umbrella, she visited the temple with friends despite the heavy rain. A blonde female friend was seen accompanying her.

The singer’s latest Hong Kong visit had already sparked speculation online after netizens claimed to have spotted her getting into a vehicle on Haiphong Road in Tsim Sha Tsui. Some fans said they identified her by her split-toe shoes and approached her in English, although the person denied being Lisa.

Lisa’s repeated visits to Che Kung Temple have drawn attention from fans, with many noting her interest in local customs. She is believed to have returned to the temple to give thanks, continuing her private and low-key trips to Hong Kong.

Che Kung Temple is a well-known place of worship in Hong Kong, where many visitors go to pray for good fortune.