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ENTERTAINMENT

Dior PR director killed in France crash, BLACKPINK’s Jisoo pays tribute

ENTERTAINMENT
25 mins ago
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Dior’s public relations director Mathilde Favier and her partner, French film producer Nicolas Altmayer, have died in a road crash in western France, with BLACKPINK member Jisoo paying an emotional tribute to the fashion executive she described as a deeply special person in her life.

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Favier, 57, and Altmayer, 61, were killed in the crash on Aug 17, according to overseas reports. The accident reportedly occurred when the couple’s vehicle was overtaking and collided with a large vehicle travelling in the opposite direction.

Jisoo, who has worked closely with Dior as one of the luxury brand’s global ambassadors, shared several photos with Favier on social media following news of her death.

In a lengthy message written in English, Jisoo said it was difficult to say goodbye to Favier and recalled how warmly she had welcomed her when they first began working together through Dior.

“Dear Mathilde, it is so hard to say goodbye,” Jisoo wrote, expressing her gratitude for the warmth, kindness, care and support Favier had shown her over the years.

Jisoo also revealed that their relationship had grown far beyond their professional connection, saying Favier had made Paris feel like “another home” to her.

She recalled celebrating birthdays together, spending time with their families and sharing precious memories in Paris.

“I was really looking forward to seeing you again in Paris and celebrating together, which makes saying goodbye even harder,” Jisoo wrote.

Describing Favier as someone who was “beautiful inside and out”, Jisoo said she felt incredibly lucky to have known her and to have had her as such a special part of her life.

“I will miss you deeply and always cherish our memories. Rest in peace, Mathilde. You will never be forgotten,” she wrote.

Jisoo also shared several photographs of the pair, showing them smiling, laughing and posing closely with each other, offering a glimpse into their close relationship away from their professional work.

Favier had worked in the fashion industry for decades before joining Dior as its public relations director in 2011. She previously held positions at Chanel and Prada.

She was also closely connected to Dior’s creative circle. Her sister, Victoire de Castellane, has served as Dior’s artistic director of high jewellery since 1999.

Throughout her career, Favier worked with numerous international celebrities, including Jisoo, Anya Taylor-Joy, Jennifer Lawrence and Natalie Portman.

DiorBLACKPINKJisoo

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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