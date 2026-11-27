China's cabinet flagging a bigger role for "national team" investors in its financial markets has sent stocks flying, with benchmarks recording their biggest gains in more than two years and parts of the beaten-down tech sector making record leaps.

ADVERTISEMENT SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Here are some details about the "team", how it moves markets, and whether it can arrest a selloff that has dragged the blue-chip CSI300 index down by about 20 percent since late June.

WHO IS CHINA'S NATIONAL TEAM?

The nickname is given to a loose collection of state-backed investors and holding firms. There is no agreed official line-up but there is a main player: Central Huijin, the domestic unit of the sovereign wealth fund China Investment Corp.

Others include the China Securities Finance Corp, China Chengtong Holdings Group, China Reform Holdings Corp as well as investment vehicles controlled by China's foreign exchange regulator.

They are tasked with stabilising the market in times of turbulence and their activities are a constant source of speculation. State-owned companies sometimes play a similar support role, buying back their own shares.

HOW MUCH MONEY HAVE THEY GOT?

China Investment Corp disclosed total assets exceeding US$1.57 trillion (HK$12.25 trillion) in its 2024 annual report, spread across global stocks, bonds and about 1 percent in cash.

It is not clear how much of that is available for investing in Chinese equities, though analysts say funding for that can sometimes come from the central bank.

Central Huijin owns stakes in China's biggest banks, brokers and insurers, according to the CIC annual report.

There are no public details of exactly how the team trades. But during times of market stress, participants often issue statements about what they are buying in order to show the market that they are stepping in.

Friday was the first time the State Council, China's cabinet, had used the term "national team" in a press release, state media said. But there were no details about what would change about its role and, notably for investors, no mention of how much money it would put to work stabilising the market.

WHAT DOES THE NATIONAL TEAM DO?

Central Huijin and others describe themselves as long-term investors.

The "national team" entered the market in a big way during the collapse of 2015, buying exchange-traded funds and big stocks, especially financials, according to a 2023 study by UBS strategists. They were buyers, again, during periods of market weakness in 2023 and 2024.

In 2025, when US tariffs rocked equities, Central Huijin said it was a buyer and the central bank said it had supported it in increasing stock fund holdings. Other players announced plans to buy exchange-traded funds tracking the broad market.

Investment bank analysts use flows in and out of these ETFs as a proxy for "national team" activity. This year, they found the team selling through rallies in January and February.

State investors have accelerated buying since fears of an AI slowdown, weak domestic demand and the prolonged real estate downturn started to send Chinese equities into a tailspin in around August, Macquarie analysts said in a note last month.

CAN THEY TURN AROUND THE MARKET?

Investors don't think so. One reason is that they are not big enough to really change the direction of a stock market that in total is worth almost 95 trillion yuan (HK$100.04 trillion).

The other is that this is not necessarily their intent.

"We think the importance is the signalling effect," said Winnie Wu, head of Asia equity strategy and co-head of China equity research at BofA Global Research:

"At this point, we think investors will still have the underlying question: Does this change the fundamentals? Does it change the supply-demand dynamics in the tech sector? Does it solve China's bottlenecks in access to compute or semi production capability? It doesn't. It hasn't."

Reuters