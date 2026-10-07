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WORLD

Emotion, tears as Messi retires from Argentina national team

WORLD
1 hour ago
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Argentina's forward #10 Lionel Messi (C) reacts in a tribute after the international friendly football match between Argentina and Benin at the Mas Monumental stadium in Buenos Aires on October 6, 2026. (Photo by Luis ROBAYO / AFP)
Argentina's forward #10 Lionel Messi (C) reacts in a tribute after the international friendly football match between Argentina and Benin at the Mas Monumental stadium in Buenos Aires on October 6, 2026. (Photo by Luis ROBAYO / AFP)

Lionel Messi brought the curtain down on his 21-year international career on Tuesday, bidding farewell to adoring Argentina fans in an emotional final appearance for the former world champions in Buenos Aires.

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In a perfectly scripted finale, the 39-year-old widely regarded as the greatest football player in history signed off with his 126th international goal in front of 85,000 supporters as Argentina cruised to a 3-0 victory over Benin.

Messi, playing in his record-extending 208th international, also provided the assist for the opening goal scored by veteran Nicolas Otamendi, with Nico Paz also scoring.

But the match was a footnote to the occasion itself, which saw Messi savoring the adulation of the Monumental Stadium crowd one last time for an event which had been billed as 'The Last Tango'.

"It was a huge source of pride for me to defend this jersey for more than 20 years," Messi told fans in a post-match address.

"Not coming anymore is going to be deeply painful. I swear I'd like to play for the rest of my life, because playing for the Argentina national team is the most beautiful thing that can happen to you."

Messi though said he had no regrets about his decision to retire, citing Argentina's grueling World Cup campaign, which took place as his late father was seriously ill, as a factor.

"Even though I want to be here all my life, I feel that this is the moment. The last World Cup was too much, everything I had to live through," said Messi.

Beforehand, Messi wiped away tears as the bus carrying him and his Argentina team-mates made its way through crowds of wellwishers en route to the stadium.

Messi took the field alongside his three children and received affectionate waves from his wife, Antonela Roccuzzo, and his mother, Celia Cuccittini, who were watching from a VIP box.

Shortly before kick off, a giant Argentina jersey bearing the word "Gracias" (Thank You) above the football superstar's No.10 was laid out on the pitch as the crowd roared their approval.

Messi welled up again as Falklands War veteran Fabio Santana sang the national anthem beside a banner which read -- "The Malvinas are Argentine" -- the same banner held aloft by players after their 2-1 World Cup semi-final win over England.

The match was halted in the 10th minute -- in tribute to Messi's famous shirt number -- for a minute-long ovation to the former Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain star.

He crowned the occasion with a goal from the penalty spot in the 71st minute.

 

- 'Gave it my all' -

 

At the final whistle a drone show lit up the night sky above the stadium, showing Messi's image and thanking the eight-time Ballon D'Or-winner for his career.

Messi's farewell came two and a half months after Argentina's World Cup final defeat to Spain in New Jersey, where Messi exited in tears after making little impression in an ill-tempered 1-0 loss.

"I gave it my all; I have nothing left to give, and besides, there are great young players coming up who deserve their chance," Messi wrote at the time.

Before Tuesday's game, the University of Buenos Aires awarded Messi an honorary doctorate in a ceremony at the Argentine Football Association (AFA) headquarters.

Messi, who has in the past spoken of his regret at not studying more, expressed pride at the distinction.

"To be able to say that I am an honorary doctor!," he joked.

Outside the Argentina Football Association headquarters, fans unfurled a huge Argentine flag with his image inscribed "The joy of my life."

Former Barcelona team-mate Neymar paid tribute to the departing champion on X.

"It's not just Argentina that thanks you, the world thanks you for everything you did for football. Thank you for making me love football even more," he said.

Messi remains under contract with Inter Miami until 2028, although following the death of his father, Jorge, two months ago, he revealed he may hang up his boots for good sooner than anticipated.

Messi's departure comes four years after his greatest triumph in international football, leading Argentina to victory at the 2022 World Cup to end the country's 36-year wait for a third title, cementing his status as Diego Maradona's heir.

"I believe Messi gave everything, absolutely everything, so it doesn't bother me at all that he's leaving. He has more than earned it, let him enjoy himself, let him rest," Cecilia Adriano, 52, told AFP.

During his time with the Albiceleste, Argentina won one World Cup, were runners-up twice (Brazil 2014 and North America 2026) and were also crowned Copa America champions in 2021 and 2024.

AFP

EmotiontearsMessiretireArgentinanational team

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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