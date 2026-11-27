US President Donald Trump on Thursday demanded an immediate probe into what he alleged was a deliberate decision to release "fake" growth numbers before this month's midterm elections.

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The US Commerce Department's Bureau of Economic Analysis on Wednesday revised third-quarter annualized growth up to 4.3 percent from the advance estimate of 3.4 percent it announced on October 29. Trump's Republican Party suffered heavy losses in the November 3 election.

"It was just revealed that the REAL Numbers on the Economy, published before the Election, were FAKE," Trump said in a Truth Social post, without providing evidence.

"Why wasn't the correct number issued before the Election? I am asking for an immediate investigation of this situation. This is not a small error, this is a massive, and purposeful, error," he said.

The BEA did not respond to a request for comment on Thursday. It has previously said that GDP estimates can differ from the final numbers because advance estimates for quarterly growth lack complete source data on inventories, trade, and consumer spending on services.

Later on Thursday, Trump told reporters that the BEA "made a mistake" but that he found it hard to accept that the bureau's initial third-quarter GDP estimate could have been off by nearly a full percentage point.

"And can you believe that?" Trump told reporters at his Mar-a-Lago club in Palm Beach, Florida, where he was spending the Thanksgiving holiday. "Even you can't believe that they raise it from 3.4 to 4.3. They raise it almost a point, which is unheard of in history."

Data in a May article co-authored by BEA Director Vipin Arora indicates that the bureau has revised its quarterly GDP estimates by nearly a full percentage point or more at least four times in the past 25 years.

Arora and co-author Rebecca Pocase found that GDP calculations released 90 days after the initial estimate differed by an average of 0.52 percentage point throughout this century.

Last year, Trump fired a top Labor Department official, accusing her without evidence of manipulating the figures, a move that added to already growing concerns about the quality of economic data published by the federal government.

Reuters