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FINANCE

South Korean shares end month 16 percent lower on AI doubts

FINANCE
5 mins ago
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Currency dealers work as an electronic board displays the Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI), the exchange rate between the U.S. dollar and South Korean won and the Korea Securities Dealers Automated Quotations (KOSDAQ) at the dealing room of a bank, as the benchmark KOSPI index opened above the 7,000 mark in Seoul, South Korea, May 6, 2026. REUTERS
Currency dealers work as an electronic board displays the Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI), the exchange rate between the U.S. dollar and South Korean won and the Korea Securities Dealers Automated Quotations (KOSDAQ) at the dealing room of a bank, as the benchmark KOSPI index opened above the 7,000 mark in Seoul, South Korea, May 6, 2026. REUTERS

Round-up of South Korean financial markets:

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** South Korean shares fell sharply on Friday and posted a monthly loss of 16 percent, dragged down by losses in chipmakers on doubts over the global AI investment boom. 

** The benchmark KOSPI closed down 206.92 points, or 3.48 percent, at 5,730.74, after falling as much as 5.7 percent earlier and triggering a sidecar trading curb. 

** The KOSPI fell 16.2 percent this month after two consecutive months of gains. In July, it fell 22.2 percent.

** US stocks slid on Thursday, with investors reassessing big tech's massive AI spending as they digested high-profile earnings and crucial inflation data a day after the Federal Reserve held interest rates steady.N

** "The market was weighed by worries around the AI sector, such as delays in data centre constructions, this moth. There would be a short-term rebound after recent sharp losses, but the market is likely to be remain range-bound for the time being amid high uncertainty," said Seo Sang-young, an analyst at Mirae Asset Securities. 

** Chipmaker Samsung Electronics fell 3.02 percent, while peer SK Hynix lost 7.08 percent.

** Among other index heavyweights, battery maker LG Energy Solution climbed 0.98 percent, while Hyundai Motor and sister automaker Kia Corp were down 3.59 percent and 11.73 percent, respectively.

** Steelmaker POSCO Holdings shed 0.73 percent, while drugmaker Samsung BioLogics rose 8.86 percent.

** Of the total 912 traded issues, 234 shares advanced, while 656 declined.

** Foreigners were net sellers of shares worth 1.6 trillion won (US$1.19 billion). 

** The won was quoted at 1,334.3 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform 0.39 percent higher than its previous close at 1,339.5.

** The most liquid three-year Korean treasury bond yield fell by 4.9 basis points to 3.719 percent, while the benchmark 10-year yield fell by 7.5 basis points to 4.025 percent.

Reuters


 


 

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𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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