Global X launches KOSPI 200 ETF in HK with cheapest fee among peers

Mirae Asset Global Investments (Hong Kong) launched the Global X KOSPI 200 exchange-traded fund (3408/9408) on Tuesday, with the lowest annual fee among Hong Kong peers.

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The fund tracks the KOSPI 200 Index, a benchmark of Korea's 200 largest listed companies that includes the global tech giants at the center of the artificial intelligence supply chain. Its annual ongoing charges are fixed at 0.49 percent, the lowest among Hong Kong peers, Mirae Asset said.

The fund is also available in US dollars.

"We are committed to helping Hong Kong investors access compelling opportunities across global markets through our expanding range of Global X ETFs," said Dennis Fok, co-chief executive and chief investment officer, ETF, at Mirae Asset Global Investments (Hong Kong).

The fund provides investors with a cost-efficient way to participate in the long-term growth potential of the Korean market, he added.

Shares closed 2.5 percent lower at HK$8.11.

Frank Feng