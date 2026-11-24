A Swiss lower house parliamentary committee on Tuesday passed a 90 percent CET1 capital proposal for UBS's foreign subsidiaries, doubling down on a plan already backed by the upper house which UBS says will hurt its competitiveness.

ADVERTISEMENT SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

The decision is a fresh blow for the bank, which has fought the stricter rules, stoking speculation it could opt to move its headquarters abroad. The Swiss government drew up tougher regulations following the 2023 collapse of Credit Suisse, which was subsequently taken over by UBS, and urged parliament to pass rules that would make the Zurich-based bank fully capitalise its foreign subsidiaries.

In September, the upper house of parliament slightly softened that demand by deciding UBS could instead 90 percent back its foreign units with Common Equity Tier 1 (CET1) capital.

Those terms are still far more stringent than current rules, and mean UBS would need to find an extra US$16 billion in capital. UBS's management has hinted that the bank may seek a friendlier regulatory regime abroad if parliament insists on such tough terms.

Tuesday's decision by the committee clears the way for a full lower house vote next month.

If it does modify the rules, the proposal will return to the upper house, pushing the regulatory uncertainty surrounding UBS into next year.

Left-of-centre parties are stronger in the lower house than the upper chamber, and the largest of them, the Social Democrats, have indicated they could try to outflank efforts to soften the rules via a public referendum if necessary.

Lawmakers advocating for more UBS-friendly terms pressed the committee to back alternative capital measures to lighten the burden on the bank. They included lowering the amount of CET1 capital UBS would have to hold, but the committee passed the 90 percent plan by a narrow majority.

Reuters