South Korean education authorities detected 98 rule violations during the country's high-stakes national college entrance exam on Thursday, including five cases involving smart devices such as AI-equipped glasses and micro cameras.

ADVERTISEMENT SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Around 550,000 students sat the 2027 College Scholastic Ability Test (CSAT), Education Ministry officials said during an evening press briefing.

Forty-four candidates were caught carrying mobile phones or other prohibited electronic devices. Several were exposed when authorities transmitted emergency disaster alerts designed to force hidden phones to sound, while two were identified through Wi-Fi signal monitoring at a test center in Seoul.

Five examinees actively used smart gadgets to cheat. In South Chungcheong province, one student wore AI smart glasses capable of scanning test papers and generating answers, while a candidate in Gyeonggi province was caught with a concealed micro camera and wireless Bluetooth earphones.

Another examinee in Seoul used a smartphone to photograph an exam sheet, and two others in Seoul and Gyeonggi accessed smartphones inside restrooms during testing hours.

The breaches follow a string of high-tech cheating scandals in South Korea, including the use of smart glasses during Yonsei University's entrance exam in October and a recent admission by a top-scoring tax accountant candidate who used micro cameras and cloud-based AI to solve questions.

To counter the trend, officials rolled out sweeping anti-cheating protocols ahead of Thursday's test, blocking Wi-Fi signals around exam venues a day in advance and training invigilators to spot smart glasses. Proctors also instructed students to roll up their sleeves and collars and taped over clothing buttons to prevent the use of hidden pinhole cameras.