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FINANCE

HKEX launches new services to centralize fund distribution workflows

FINANCE
12 mins ago
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Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing (0388) has launched the Platform and Nominee Services on its Integrated Fund Platform (IFP), marking a milestone in the development of a more efficient, connected and scalable fund distribution ecosystem in Hong Kong.

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The new services seek to address market fragmentation by providing a more streamlined operating framework, with the aim of improving efficiency across onboarding, order processing, settlement, payments, reconciliation and reporting, HKEX said.

By centralizing fund distribution workflows, the platform aims to enhance operational efficiency, transparency and scalability across the fund ecosystem while reducing costs, it said.

Building on the Fund Repository launched in December 2024 and the Order Routing Service in July 2025, these new services expand IFP’s capabilities across the fund distribution lifecycle through master distribution and nominee and administrative services. 

Together, these components form an integrated, business-to-business market infrastructure connecting distributors, fund managers, transfer agents and other participants through standardised workflows and information exchange, HKEX said.

Since the ORS’s launch, when IFP welcomed an initial cohort of 33 participants, its participant base has grown to over 60 distributors, fund houses and transfer agents. 

The Securities and Futures Commission welcomed the launch, saying that the IFP is expected to spur wider investor participation in the Hong Kong fund market, to help attract a more diverse, continuous base of domestic and cross-border capital, and to cement Hong Kong’s ranking as a global leader in wealth management.

 

HKEXfunddistribution

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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