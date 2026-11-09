logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
menu__toggle-icon
People
ArtCan
Trending
menu__toggle-icon
Social Buzz
Must Read
Hong Kong
menu__toggle-icon
News
Explorer
Politics
Health
Education
Business
menu__toggle-icon
Finance
Property
Innovation
ESG
International
menu__toggle-icon
China
World
Racing
menu__toggle-icon
Hong Kong Racing
World Racing
Analysis
Racecourse Entertainment
Lifestyle
menu__toggle-icon
Arts & Culture
Wellness
Food & Wine
Leisure
Showbiz
menu__toggle-icon
Entertainment
Gossip
Screen & Music
Sport
menu__toggle-icon
Sports Updates
Football
Basketball
Tennis
Opinion
menu__toggle-icon
Editorial
Insights
Games
menu__toggle-icon
Crossword
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
BUSINESS
breadcrumb-arrow
FINANCE

HKIC portfolio delivers stable returns, eyeing biotech, AI growth-stage firms: Clara Chan

FINANCE
59 mins ago

by

Helen Zhong

logo
logo
logo
From fourth left, Financial Secretary Paul Chan Mo-po, Clara Chan, and the founder and chief executive of Cornerstone Robotics Samuel Au. Photo from ISD.
From fourth left, Financial Secretary Paul Chan Mo-po, Clara Chan, and the founder and chief executive of Cornerstone Robotics Samuel Au. Photo from ISD.

As the government's long-term capital investment arm, Hong Kong Investment Corporation is committed to investing in growth-stage enterprises such as biotechnology and artificial intelligence, with the overall portfolio delivering stable returns, Chief Executive Clara Chan Ka-chai said on Monday.

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Speaking at the Surgical Futures Forum 2026, Chan noted that HKIC put more than 70 percent of invested capital in early- and growth-stage companies, with its investment portfolio achieving a net internal rate of return of 14 percent as of the end of 2025.

"The questions for us are what Hong Kong and the world need, say, 5 to 10 years from now, and how we can get there with a solid commercial trajectory and strategic footing, rather than whether a portfolio company could be exited and generate a return to us tomorrow, next quarter or next year," Chan said.

Every $1 invested could leverage over $8

HKIC-invested local surgical robotics firm, Cornerstone Robotics, recently got a US$700 million (HK$5.46 billion) strategic investment from US healthcare giant Medtronic - one of the largest, single strategic investments in the Asia-Pacific surgical robotics sector - demonstrating the investment arm's ability to channel other long-term, market capital in the world, she said.

In the Cornerstone Robotics case, for every HK$1 that the HKIC put in, the market and industry validated it by bringing in more than HK$16, she added.

HKIC might be able to leverage more than HK$8 in long-term market capital for every HK$1 invested that it usually quoted, supported by the joint efforts of its partners and companies, as well as the city's differentiating advantages, Chan added.

HKICbiotechinvestmentlong-term capitalCornerstone Robotics

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

Top News
Read More
International Bio-Computing Innovation Summit 2026
BioMap to set up biocomputing platform in Northern Metropolis
INNOVATION
08-11-2026 18:32 HKT
A screen reads 'AI' in reference to artificial intelligence, in Palo Alto, California, U.S., December 11, 2025. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
AI investment is becoming overly concentrated, Chinese official says
FINANCE
03-11-2026 10:29 HKT
Xiao Yuanqi, Vice Minister, National Financial Regulatory Administration, speaks during the Global Financial Leaders' Investment Summit, in Hong Kong, China November 7, 2023. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu/File Photo
AI investment is becoming overly concentrated, Chinese official says
CHINA
03-11-2026 10:22 HKT
John Lee. Photo by ISD.
Hong Kong provides certainty for global businesses: John Lee
FINANCE
02-11-2026 12:05 HKT
South Korean President Lee Jae Myung attends a joint statement with French President Emmanuel Macron (not seen) at the Elysee Palace in Paris as part of South Korean President Lee's state visit to France, September 8, 2026. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes/Pool/File Photo
South Korea's Lee vows to make bold AI investment in record budget push
FINANCE
02-11-2026 11:01 HKT
FILE PHOTO: Nvidia logo is seen in this illustration taken June 11, 2026. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo
Nvidia, Meta deepen AI ties with US$3 billion investment deal
FINANCE
27-10-2026 15:43 HKT
FILE PHOTO: The company logo of Citic Securities is displayed during a news conference on the company's annual results in Hong Kong, China March 24, 2016. REUTERS/Bobby Yip/File Photo /GLOBAL BUSINESS WEEK AHEAD
China's CITIC Securities Q3 profit falls 20.2pc on weak stock market
FINANCE
26-10-2026 20:48 HKT
A U.S. and Chinese flag flutter outside Sweden's government offices "Rosenbad" in Stockholm, Sweden, July 29, 2025, ahead of the second day of trade talks between China and the U.S. REUTERS
China urges US to halt proposed expansion of outbound investment curbs
FINANCE
25-10-2026 14:36 HKT
A scientist works at Zai Labo's drug development facility in Shanghai, China October 18, 2017. REUTERS
US to restrict investments in Chinese biotech firms
FINANCE
23-10-2026 11:43 HKT
Sovereign wealth inflows to mainland China and HK surge 190pc: CNBC
FINANCE
22-10-2026 17:47 HKT
US believes Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang had romantic relationship with Chinese businesswoman
CHINA
23 hours ago
Nvidia drops after Huang admits affair, Hong Kong stocks open higher on tech gains
FINANCE
8 hours ago
Mystery woman linked to Jensen Huang affair claims CCTV past, faces spy allegations
WORLD
5 hours ago
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.