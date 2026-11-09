HKIC portfolio delivers stable returns, eyeing biotech, AI growth-stage firms: Clara Chan

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BioMap to set up biocomputing platform in Northern Metropolis
08-11-2026 18:32 HKT
AI investment is becoming overly concentrated, Chinese official says
03-11-2026 10:29 HKT
AI investment is becoming overly concentrated, Chinese official says
03-11-2026 10:22 HKT
Hong Kong provides certainty for global businesses: John Lee
02-11-2026 12:05 HKT
South Korea's Lee vows to make bold AI investment in record budget push
02-11-2026 11:01 HKT
Nvidia, Meta deepen AI ties with US$3 billion investment deal
27-10-2026 15:43 HKT
China's CITIC Securities Q3 profit falls 20.2pc on weak stock market
26-10-2026 20:48 HKT
China urges US to halt proposed expansion of outbound investment curbs
25-10-2026 14:36 HKT
US to restrict investments in Chinese biotech firms
23-10-2026 11:43 HKT
Sovereign wealth inflows to mainland China and HK surge 190pc: CNBC
22-10-2026 17:47 HKT