HKIC portfolio delivers stable returns, eyeing biotech, AI growth-stage firms: Clara Chan

As the government's long-term capital investment arm, Hong Kong Investment Corporation is committed to investing in growth-stage enterprises such as biotechnology and artificial intelligence, with the overall portfolio delivering stable returns, Chief Executive Clara Chan Ka-chai said on Monday.

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Speaking at the Surgical Futures Forum 2026, Chan noted that HKIC put more than 70 percent of invested capital in early- and growth-stage companies, with its investment portfolio achieving a net internal rate of return of 14 percent as of the end of 2025.

"The questions for us are what Hong Kong and the world need, say, 5 to 10 years from now, and how we can get there with a solid commercial trajectory and strategic footing, rather than whether a portfolio company could be exited and generate a return to us tomorrow, next quarter or next year," Chan said.

Every $1 invested could leverage over $8

HKIC-invested local surgical robotics firm, Cornerstone Robotics, recently got a US$700 million (HK$5.46 billion) strategic investment from US healthcare giant Medtronic - one of the largest, single strategic investments in the Asia-Pacific surgical robotics sector - demonstrating the investment arm's ability to channel other long-term, market capital in the world, she said.

In the Cornerstone Robotics case, for every HK$1 that the HKIC put in, the market and industry validated it by bringing in more than HK$16, she added.

HKIC might be able to leverage more than HK$8 in long-term market capital for every HK$1 invested that it usually quoted, supported by the joint efforts of its partners and companies, as well as the city's differentiating advantages, Chan added.