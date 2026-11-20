Taiwan stocks tumbled more than 6 percent on Friday and were headed for their worst week in more than three decades as investors unwound AI-related bets over concerns around valuations, profitability and rising debts.

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Taiwan's benchmark equity index shed 6.7 percent to hit its lowest point since mid-April, deepening its weekly loss to more than 16 percent, the steepest five-day rout since 1990. Top chipmaker TSMC dropped about 6 percent.

The index has lost US$1.12 trillion in value since October 6 when it touched an all-time high, LSEG data showed.

Stocks in South Korea also fell more than 5 percent to their lowest in more than nine months, with Samsung Electronics and SK Hynix shedding 7 percent each.

That pushed the MSCI EM Asia equity index down more than 4 percent to levels last seen in early April. The gauge has lost nearly 9 percent this week, putting it on course for its worst week since mid-March 2020.

The selloff spilled over into Southeast Asian equity markets: stocks in Thailand and Singapore fell around 2 percent each, while those in the Philippines dived more than 4 percent to their weakest since April 2020.

Regional currencies also came under pressure due to foreign selling: the Indonesian rupiah hovered near its record low of 18,285 per US dollar, while the Philippine peso the Thai baht and the Korean won edged lower.

WHEN THE CHIPS ARE DOWN

The AI trade has been hit by worries around valuations, the sector's rising debt load, growing opposition to data centres, and Jensen Huang's departure from Nvidia which has triggered an aggressive unwinding of crowded bets.

Even Anthropic's record-breaking IPO, followed by a debut that fizzled later in the session on Thursday, failed to spark a broader rally.

That caution reverberated in Asia, as investors sold chipmakers in Taiwan and South Korea, key beneficiaries of the global AI trade.

TSMC the world's largest contract chipmaker and a key Nvidia supplier, hit a more than seven-month low, and was headed for its worst week since October 1997. Chip designer MediaTek dropped nearly 10 percent.

South Korea's SK Hynix lost more than 7 percent, while Samsung Electronics — a global leader in memory chips — fell 7 percent, hitting its lowest level in two weeks.

"The selloff is partly about AI valuations, but the scale of the decline tells us there's more going on," said Dilin Wu, research strategist at Pepperstone.

"Even Nvidia's blockbuster earnings haven't been enough to reassure investors about the sustainability of AI spending.. add foreign selling and margin calls to the mix, and the decline can quickly feed on itself."

Reuters



