Blue Cross (Asia-Pacific) Insurance is launching a promotional campaign featuring a two-day 43 percent premium discount and a lucky draw to mark its 57th anniversary in Hong Kong, the insurer said on Friday.

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FLASH DISCOUNT

The discount runs on Friday and Saturday for customers purchasing designated policies online or via the Blue Cross HK App using the promo code "HAPPY57." The offer covers flagship products across travel, motor,home, renovation, domestic helper, overseas study, personal accident, sports and the Voluntary Health Insurance Scheme plans.

LUCKY DRAW

From November 23 to December 31, the insurer will also host a lucky draw with more than 100 prizes for customers who apply for designated products online or through its app with the code "JUSTRIGHT." Applicants can earn up to six entries per eligible policy, while existing individual policyholders receive double entries, up to 12 per policy.

Three grand prize winners will each receive a Hong Kong Disneyland package, including a one-night stay at Disney's Hollywood Hotel, two park tickets and a buffet dinner for two. Other prizes include HK$100 premium cash vouchers, supermarket vouchers and Airport Express tickets.

CITYWIDE CAMPAIGN

Blue Cross is also running a tram parade and a pop-up promotional vehicle across Hong Kong Island and Kowloon to distribute gifts to the public.

"Looking ahead, we will continue to cater for the needs of individual and corporate customers," Blue Cross chief executive Bonnie Tse said in a statement, adding the insurer would focus on product innovation and digital technology to offer more timely protection and proactive support.





