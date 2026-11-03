Hong Kong shares rise at close, driven by tech giants

Hong Kong stocks ended higher on Tuesday, boosted by tech majors.

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The benchmark Hang Seng Index increased 132 points, or 0.57 percent, to 23,525 points, with a full-day turnover of HK$236.4 billion.

The Hang Seng Tech Index rose 0.74 percent to 3,867 points.

Tech giants lifted the market, with Tencent (0700) and Alibaba (9988) advancing 1.3 percent and 0.1 percent.

JD.com (9618) and Netease (9999) also jumped 5.6 percent and 3 percent, while Xiaomi (1810) and Meituan (3690) both ascended 1.7 percent.

Notably, Haidilao (6862) surged 6.4 percent at the close after disclosing the full repayment of a loan by its chairman, marking the best performance among blue chips. It was followed by the 6 percent gain of Trip.com (9961).

Conversely, Lenovo (9992) posted the biggest loss among HSI constituents, down 6 percent.

Chipmakers underperformed the market. Hua Hong Grace Semiconductor (1347) marked the second-worst performer among blue chips, falling 5 percent, while Semiconductor Manufacturing International Cooperation (0981) retreated 2.3 percent.

In the mainland, the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index decreased 0.82 percent to 3,608 points, and the Shenzhen Stock Exchange Component Index went down 1.21 percent to 10,876 points.