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FINANCE

Hong Kong stocks close lower, Z.AI dives 10pc

FINANCE
1 hour ago

by

Helen Zhong

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HKEX.
HKEX.

Hong Kong stocks closed lower on Friday, tracking a global tech selloff that dragged down markets across Asia.

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The benchmark Hang Seng Index fell 315 points, or 1.27 percent, to 24,481 points, with a full-day turnover of HK$247.4 billion.

The Hang Seng Tech Index went down 1.83 percent to 4,078 points.

Tech heavyweights Alibaba (9988) and Tencent (0700) declined 3.8 percent and 2.5 percent.

Two artificial intelligence startups sank sharply, with MiniMax (0100) and Z.AI (2513) diving 8.5 percent and 10.5 percent.

Weichai Power (2338), a major player in data center infrastructure, lagged the market, plunging the most among blue chips by 7.3 percent.

Notably, Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing (0388) went down 2.3 percent after posting a lower-than-expected third-quarter profit.

Li Ning (2331) outperformed the market, up 5.2 percent, marking the largest growth among HSI constituents, as it declared a special dividend a day before.

Chipmakers delivered mixed performance. Hua Hong Grace Semiconductor (1347) logged the second-largest gain of 4.3 percent among blue chips, while SMIC (0981) retreated 4 percent.

In the mainland, the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index dropped 1.1 percent to 3,649 points, and the Shenzhen Stock Exchange Component Index decreased 2.57 percent to 11,175 points.

HSIHang Seng IndexHong KongstocksHang Seng Tech Index

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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