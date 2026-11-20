Aether said it entered into a binding tripartite framework agreement with Thailand's Cho Thavee and Singapore-based Advance Capital Partners to form a joint venture to develop and operate an artificial intelligence data center in Khon Kaen, Thailand.

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The agreement sets the principal terms for a partnership that pairs industrial real estate and local operations from Cho Thavee — a Thai manufacturer of trailers, specialty vehicles and transit buses founded in 1994 — with the technical capabilities of Aether's subsidiary, Aether Compute.

Phased Factory Conversion

Aether Compute identified Cho Thavee's existing Khon Kaen factory as an entry point for AI infrastructure in Thailand and proposed the venture, according to a statement.

The proposed initial phase targets the roughly 14-acre site, which has a reported existing power capacity of 0.85 megawatts, subject to site assessment and required project approvals.

Development will proceed in phases based on available resources, with additional capacity pursued only if supported by customer demand, power availability, financing and project economics.

Under the agreement, Cho Thavee will contribute the site through below-market long-term leases and purchase options, along with its existing power capacity and local operating experience.

Aether Compute will provide enterprise technology expertise through its AetherMDC infrastructure planning and deployment services and AetherPod modular data center offering, covering system configuration and integration, platform licensing and ongoing managed services.

Ownership and Financing Structure

Upon formation, Aether and Cho Thavee will each hold a 47.5 percent stake in the joint venture. Advance Capital Partners will hold the remaining 5 percent in connection with facilitating initial setup, regulatory coordination and capital raising during the implementation phase.

The joint venture plans to seek third-party financing to fund project expenditures. Aether said it has no obligation to fund or guarantee those costs without a separate written commitment, adding there can be no assurance that financing will be available on acceptable terms or at all.

Asset-Light AI Push

Aether chief executive Nicolas Lin said the arrangement enables Aether Compute to move into broader infrastructure development and pursue recurring platform and service revenue with limited use of its balance sheet.

"We see an opportunity to pair our technical and delivery capabilities with local industrial assets to address enterprise and AI computing requirements, and we believe CHO can provide a practical starting point in Thailand," Lin said.

Cho Thavee founder and CEO Suradech Taweesaengsakulthai said the Khon Kaen facility allows the manufacturer to put existing industrial space and power to work as a foundation for AI computing infrastructure.

"Working with Aether Compute, we aim to begin with an initial deployment and make greater use of the site's available space as demand grows," he said.



