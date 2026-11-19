Kuaishou Technology (1024) reported its net profit for the first nine months of the year plunged 46.8 percent year-on-year to 8.07 billion yuan (HK$9.49 billion), caused by dynamic consumer environment and intensifying external competition.

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Its revenue during the period dropped 2.3 percent to 100.84 billion yuan.

For the third quarter alone, Kuaishou's net profit plummeted 84.2 percent to 790 million yuan, with revenue slipping 11.1 percent to 31.6 million yuan.

Revenue from online marketing services decreased by 13.4 percent to 17.9 billion yuan for the third quarter of 2026, primarily attributable to the decline in e-commerce marketing spending due to dynamic consumer environment and intensifying competition across the e-commerce sector.

Revenue from Kuaishou's live streaming business decreased by 10.8 percent to 7.8 billion yuan, attributable to the company's continuous efforts to develop a rich and healthy live streaming ecosystem.

Other services revenue decreased by 3.8 percent to 6 billion yuan due to the decrease in e-commerce revenue.

Average daily active users and monthly active users on the Kuaishou App reached 414.1 million and 795.8 million respectively.