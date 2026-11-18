Taiwan said it detected two Russian military aircraft off its east coast on Tuesday, while Japan protested to Moscow, saying two aircraft that it believed to be Russian violated its airspace earlier the same day.

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The reports came ahead of Russian President Vladimir Putin's arrival early on Wednesday in the southern Chinese city of Shenzhen for this week's APEC summit. China and Russia have close diplomatic and military ties.

Taiwan's defence ministry said that after flying through airspace to the island's east, the Russian aircraft, whose type it did not identify, exited its air defence identification zone south of the eastern county of Taitung.

The ministry used joint intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance to monitor their activity and "responded appropriately", it said in a statement, without elaborating.

Earlier on Tuesday, Japan protested to Russia after two aircraft it believed to be Russian violated its airspace off the island of Okinoshima in southwestern Fukuoka, Chief Cabinet Secretary Minoru Kihara said.

"The violation of Japan's airspace by Russian aircraft is a serious infringement of Japan's sovereignty," Kihara said. The safety threat was unacceptable, he said.

"We lodged a strong protest with Russia and urged it to prevent a recurrence."

Ben Lewis, founder of open-source data platform PLATracker, said there was a flurry of Russian air activity ahead of the meeting of Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation members.

"I think this is a 'two birds, one stone' situation," Lewis said, "or three birds, two planes as it were".

"Putin can pressure Tokyo, signal support to Beijing on the Taiwan issue, and demonstrate its ability to continue to operate in East Asia despite many setbacks in Ukraine right before a major international summit."

Lewis and other trackers noted that two Russian Tu-95 long-range bombers and two Il-76 transport planes landed at Danang in central Vietnam on Tuesday in a rare visit.

It is not known if the planes were part of the same deployment.

An ageing Cold War-era design, some Tu-95 can carry nuclear weapons but others of that type are used for long-range surveillance and reconnaissance.

The Japan Self-Defense Forces scrambled aircraft and took measures in response, such as issuing warnings and notifications, Japan's defence ministry said.

The suspected Russian aircraft were subsequently confirmed to have transited the Tsushima Strait, passed between Yonaguni Island and Taiwan, and proceeded into the Pacific Ocean, the ministry said, without identifying the aircraft type.

Yonaguni is the closest Japanese landmass to Taiwan, lying about 100 km (62 miles) to the east of the democratically governed island.

The Russian embassy in Tokyo and the Vietnamese foreign ministry in Hanoi did not immediately respond to Reuters' requests for comment.

OFF TAIWAN'S EAST COAST

A map issued by Japan's defence ministry showed a flight path to Taiwan's east and heading in a southerly direction, implying the aircraft were the same Taiwan spotted later.

The last confirmed violation of Japan's airspace by Russian aircraft was off Rebun Island near Hokkaido in the north, in September 2024, the ministry said.

In 2023, Taiwan spotted two Russian warships off its eastern coast and sent aircraft and ships to monitor them.

Taiwan has joined the US and allies in sanctions against Russia following its invasion of Ukraine.

Reuters