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Pfizer said on Wednesday it had struck an exclusive licensing agreement with China's Starna Therapeutics to develop three CAR-T therapies for autoimmune diseases, in a deal worth up to US$2.6 billion.
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The deal marks another bet on a Chinese biotech by the pharma major as it seeks to reignite growth by 2028 while preparing for a wave of patent expirations and continued declines in COVID-related revenue.
- Pfizer will pay Starna US$330 million upfront and could pay up to US$2.3 billion more if the treatments meet development, regulatory and sales milestones. The therapies have not yet entered human trials
- Starna would also receive royalties on sales of any approved products
- The agreement gives Pfizer rights to develop and commercialize three early-stage autoimmune disease programs outside Greater China, with initial clinical trial supplies to be manufactured at its US facilities
- In vivo CAR-T therapies are designed to genetically reprogram immune cells directly inside the body, allowing them to target and eliminate disease-causing immune cells
- By contrast, conventional CAR-T treatments involve the complex process of collecting and re-engineering a patient's cells outside the body before reinfusing them
- The deal follows Pfizer's US$10.5 billion agreement with Innovent Biologics in May and an earlier deal with China's 3SBio in 2025
Reuters