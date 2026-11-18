Pfizer said on Wednesday it had struck an exclusive licensing agreement with China's Starna Therapeutics to develop three CAR-T therapies for autoimmune diseases, in a deal worth up to US$2.6 billion.

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The deal marks another bet on a Chinese biotech by the pharma major as it seeks to reignite growth by 2028 while preparing for a wave of patent expirations and continued declines in COVID-related revenue.

Pfizer will pay Starna US$330 million upfront and could pay up to US$2.3 billion more if the treatments meet development, regulatory and sales milestones. The therapies have not yet entered human trials

Starna would also receive royalties on sales of any approved products

The agreement gives Pfizer rights to develop and commercialize three early-stage autoimmune disease programs outside Greater China, with initial clinical trial supplies to be manufactured at its US facilities

In vivo CAR-T therapies are designed to genetically reprogram immune cells directly inside the body, allowing them to target and eliminate disease-causing immune cells

By contrast, conventional CAR-T treatments involve the complex process of collecting and re-engineering a patient's cells outside the body before reinfusing them

The deal follows Pfizer's US$10.5 billion agreement with Innovent Biologics in May and an earlier deal with China's 3SBio in 2025

Reuters



