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ESG

ABAC Hong Kong launches study on nature finance and carbon market connectivity across APEC

ESG
1 hour ago

by

Zhou Yiru

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(From left) Carlson Tong Ka-shing, chairman of Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing; Mary Huen; and Mary Schapiro
(From left) Carlson Tong Ka-shing, chairman of Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing; Mary Huen; and Mary Schapiro

The APEC Business Advisory Council Hong Kong, China, announced the launch of a major research initiative titled “Mobilising Capital for Nature: An APEC Roadmap for Nature Finance and Carbon Market Connectivity”on Thursday, with Standard Chartered (2888) acting as the lead authoring institution.

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The project, supported by knowledge partners Glasgow Financial Alliance for Net Zero and Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing, aims to mobilize private capital for nature-positive activities while enhancing carbon market connectivity across APEC economies.

The announcement was made during a side event organized by ABAC Hong Kong alongside the 2026 APEC Finance Ministers’ Meeting held in Hong Kong. The research will examine the policy, market, and financing conditions needed to unlock private capital, focusing on three areas: developing investable nature-related projects; embedding nature considerations into capital-allocation decisions; and using blended finance and catalytic capital to improve project bankability.

Mobilizing private capital

Mary Schapiro, vice chair and head of the GFANZ Secretariat, emphasized the critical role of market incentives in addressing environmental challenges.

There is no sustainable future without nature, Schapiro said. "Carbon markets have the potential to play an important role in creating financial incentives for emissions reductions and nature-positive investment. GFANZ looks forward to supporting this research, which will help inform pathways for creating the enabling conditions for private capital to mobilise at scale."

Mary Huen Wai-yi, ABAC Hong Kong representative and chief executive officer for Hong Kong, Greater China, and North Asia at Standard Chartered, noted the significance of the collaboration.

"Standard Chartered is pleased to serve as lead author of this ABAC Hong Kong, China research, with GFANZ and HKEX contributing as knowledge partners," Huen said.

"Bringing together public- and private-sector perspectives, the research will examine opportunities for greater cooperation across APEC and develop practical recommendations to strengthen nature finance, carbon market connectivity and the enabling conditions for private capital to support nature-positive investment."

 

Supporting APEC agenda

The initiative will support ABAC's sustainable-finance agenda and promote cross-border investment and collaboration on blended finance and carbon markets across APEC economies.

The research findings are expected to be released in the third quarter of 2027.

 

ABACAPEC Business Advisory CouncilStandard CharteredGlasgow Financial Alliance for Net ZeroHKEX

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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