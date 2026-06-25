logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
BUSINESS
breadcrumb-arrow
FINANCE

T. Rowe Price sees AI opportunities in supply bottlenecks and specification upgrades

FINANCE
25 mins ago
logo
logo
logo
From left, Vincent Chung and Agnes Ng.
From left, Vincent Chung and Agnes Ng.

US asset-management firm T. Rowe Price said on Thursday that supply-constrained bottlenecks and continuous specification upgrades are those key areas offering the investment opportunities along China’s artificial intelligence supply chain.

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Agnes Ng, portfolio specialist for emerging markets and Chinese equity strategies pointed out that capacity shortages in areas such as substrates, printed circuit board materials could actually support the pricing power and margin potential.

She further highlighted the importance of looking beyond broad market benchmarks. "As new technologies reshape industries and create new leaders, active stock selection becomes increasingly important.” 

Meanwhile, the global macro backdrop is likely to continue to be driven by a sustained AI investment cycle and ongoing geopolitical tensions in the second half of this year. Both forces are inflationary, said Shen Wenting, global investment solutions strategist and portfolio manager.

“Within equities, we are overweight US equities given its advantage as a net energy exporter and its sizable exposure to Al-related companies. We also kept an overweight in emerging markets equities, where we see diverse and compelling opportunities,” added Shen.

While T. Rowe Price does not expect major central banks to aggressively hike interest rates, there are concerns that markets may be underestimating the risk that inflation proves more durable, according to Vincent Chung, co-portfolio manager for the diversified income bond strategy.

He mentioned a preference for shorter-duration fixed income exposures, including high-quality global high yield bonds and select emerging market credits, which offer attractive income potential while reducing sensitivity to rising inflation and interest rates. Inflation-linked bonds can also play an important role as a portfolio diversifier.

 

T. Rowe PriceAIbondsinflation

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

Top News
Read More
Gold under pressure near 7-month low as Fed rate-hike bets boost dollar
FINANCE
5 mins ago
Photo by TANG CHHIN SOTHY / AFP This photo taken on June 9, 2026 shows Chea Sareach (C), Biodiversity and Science Senior Coordinator of Conservation International Cambodia, ranger Hou Sophoan (R) and local community member Pan Sok (L) reviewing photos from a camera trap in the Cardamom mountain area in Koh Kong province.
Secret cameras, mics and AI reveal rare Cambodia wildlife
WORLD
3 hours ago
REUTERS/Aly Song
Micron tops estimates, touts US$22 bln in customer deals for memory chips
INNOVATION
4 hours ago
Gold drops below key US$4,000 level as dollar firms, rate hike bets rise
FINANCE
18 hours ago
The OpenAI logo in this illustration taken June 11, 2026. REUTERS
OpenAI unveils custom chip it designed with Broadcom to boost its AI infrastructure
INNOVATION
18 hours ago
REUTERS/Henry Romero
Investors use AI for investment plans, but humans have the final say: HSBC
FINANCE
23 hours ago
SoftBank Group Chairman and CEO Masayoshi Son speaks at its annual shareholders meeting in Tokyo, Japan, June 24, 2026. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
Talk of a bubble is 'blasphemy against AI' says SoftBank's Son
INNOVATION
24-06-2026 15:17 HKT
This multiple exposure picture illustration shows a mobile phone's screen showing the logo of Chinese AI Zhipu in Beijing on January 21, 2026. Investor confidence in Chinese AI startups is riding high, but obstacles to their long-term success range from US export controls to the puzzle of how to become profitable. (Photo by WANG Zhao / AFP)
Zhipu AI mulls several billion US dollar share sale in Hong Kong: Bloomberg
INNOVATION
24-06-2026 14:53 HKT
The ByteDance logo is seen at the company's office in Shanghai, China July 4, 2023. REUTERS/Aly Song
ByteDance seeks US$20 billion in its largest-ever offshore loan, Bloomberg News reports
INNOVATION
24-06-2026 14:17 HKT
Chinese Premier Li Qiang delivers his speech at the opening ceremony of the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Dalian, China's Liaoning province on June 24, 2026. (Photo by WANG Zhao / AFP)
"China premier urges AI governance to avoid 'losing control'"
CHINA
24-06-2026 12:20 HKT
Bowie Tsang and Eric Tsang.
Eric Tsang and his daughter pocket 8pc profit on The Cliveden home sale
PROPERTY
23-06-2026 15:13 HKT
Star monkey Panchi-kun targeted by lasers; Japan zoo alerts police
WORLD
11 hours ago
Swedish court moves to strip HK parents of 'Save Lily' custody
NEWS
9 hours ago
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.