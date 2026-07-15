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FINANCE

Foreigners bought US$132 billion of US securities in May, Treasury says

FINANCE
1 hour ago
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US dollar banknotes are seen in this illustration taken March 10, 2023. REUTERS
US dollar banknotes are seen in this illustration taken March 10, 2023. REUTERS

Foreign investors bought a net US$132 billion of US securities in May, the Treasury Department said on Tuesday in its monthly Treasury International Capital report. 

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The net inflow brings net long-term purchases by foreigners to US$1.33 trillion for the last 12 months, Treasury said. Foreigners bought US$134 billion of US equities in the month, Treasury said, bringing the net foreign purchase in that sector over the past year to US$909 billion -- during a roaring bull market in US stocks. 

Foreign residents decreased their holdings of US Treasury bills by US$43.5 billion, Treasury said -- a figure that is likely to draw some scrutiny at a time when markets are focused on the US inflation picture and what that likely means for the short-term interest rates set by the Federal Reserve. 

Net purchases of longer-term Treasury securities were US$56.6 billion, Treasury said, and longer-term Treasury purchases over the past 12 months were US$290 billion. 

Overseas purchases of corporate bonds were US$52.5 billion for the month and US$449 billion for the past 12 months, Treasury said.

Reuters


 

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