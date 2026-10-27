Meituan launches 8 billion yuan dim sum bond sale after orders top US$3 billion

Chinese food delivery company Meituan (3690) has launched an 8 billion yuan (US$1.2 billion) dual tranche offshore yuan bond, comprising a 4.5-billion-yuan five-year tranche and a 3.5-billion-yuan 10-year tranche, according to a term sheet seen by Reuters.

The company launched the five-year tranche at a yield of 2.50 percent and the 10-year tranche at 3.10 percent, after tightening from initial price guidance of around 2.90 percent and 3.60 percent, respectively. Combined orders had exceeded 20 billion yuan (US$3 billion) before launch

Meituan plans to use the proceeds to refinance existing offshore debt and for general corporate purposes

Reuters reported on Monday that Meituan aimed to raise about 7 billion yuan through the deal. The launched deal size of 8 billion yuan is therefore above that target

Meituan did not respond to a Reuters request for comment on Tuesday

Meituan returned to profitability in the second quarter as it emerged from a tough year of subsidy-fuelled competition in China's delivery market

The bonds are senior unsecured debt, meaning they are not backed by specific assets

The bonds are expected to receive Baa1 ratings from Moody's and BBB+ ratings from S&P Global Ratings and Fitch. All three rating agencies have negative outlooks on Meituan's issuer ratings

The five-year tranche will mature on November 3, 2031, while the 10-year tranche will mature on November 3, 2036.