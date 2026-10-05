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FINANCE

Chubb Wealth urges investors to look beyond cash to bonds, AI and alternatives

FINANCE
1 hour ago
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Buildings stand in Hong Kong, China February 24, 2025. REUTERS
Buildings stand in Hong Kong, China February 24, 2025. REUTERS

Investors facing an uneven global economic backdrop should resist retreating to cash and instead diversify across a widening array of asset classes, Chubb Wealth said in its fourth-quarter 2026 investment outlook.

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In the report, titled "A Less Synchronized World," the wealth manager noted that while the global economy remains resilient despite ongoing tensions in the Middle East, performance is increasingly fragmented across regions. The United States, Europe, Japan, and China are navigating divergent growth drivers and constraints.

At the same time, factors including energy uncertainty, trade restrictions, fiscal spending, and substantial infrastructure requirements are poised to keep inflation more volatile than during the decade prior to the pandemic.

"As investors assess their portfolios going into 2027, the answer is not to retreat to cash in the face of uneven growth and continued investment uncertainty," said Ben Rudd, general manager of Chubb Wealth. "The opportunity set is broader than it has been for years, so the focus should be on building portfolios that can earn returns from multiple sources, including alternatives."

Chubb Wealth said it maintains a generally constructive stance on risk assets, while remaining neutral overall on global equities and bonds. The firm outlined four central investment priorities for the fourth quarter:

  • Fixed Income for Yield: Elevated starting yields mean bonds can once again be held primarily for income, contributing meaningfully to total returns. The firm favors higher-yielding segments, including high-yield debt, Asian bonds, and US dollar-denominated emerging market debt. A softer US dollar is expected to persist as a key theme, supporting broader geographical and currency diversification.
     
  • Expanding Artificial Intelligence Ecosystem: Investment momentum around AI is broadening beyond semiconductor chips into data centers, cooling technology, power generation, electrical grids, software, and eventual productivity applications.
     
  • Regional Opportunities in Asia: Divergent policy paths, valuations, earnings cycles, and currency trends present distinct entry points across China, Japan, South Korea, Taiwan, India, and Southeast Asia.
     
  • Targeted Allocations to Alternatives: Private credit, hedge funds, private equity, and infrastructure each serve defined portfolio functions. Infrastructure ranks as the firm's preferred alternative asset class, bolstered by structural tailwinds in electrification, energy security, renewable generation, grid modernization, and digital infrastructure.

 

Chubb WealthcashinvestmentAIbonds

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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