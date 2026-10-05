Chubb Wealth urges investors to look beyond cash to bonds, AI and alternatives

Investors facing an uneven global economic backdrop should resist retreating to cash and instead diversify across a widening array of asset classes, Chubb Wealth said in its fourth-quarter 2026 investment outlook.

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In the report, titled "A Less Synchronized World," the wealth manager noted that while the global economy remains resilient despite ongoing tensions in the Middle East, performance is increasingly fragmented across regions. The United States, Europe, Japan, and China are navigating divergent growth drivers and constraints.

At the same time, factors including energy uncertainty, trade restrictions, fiscal spending, and substantial infrastructure requirements are poised to keep inflation more volatile than during the decade prior to the pandemic.

"As investors assess their portfolios going into 2027, the answer is not to retreat to cash in the face of uneven growth and continued investment uncertainty," said Ben Rudd, general manager of Chubb Wealth. "The opportunity set is broader than it has been for years, so the focus should be on building portfolios that can earn returns from multiple sources, including alternatives."

Chubb Wealth said it maintains a generally constructive stance on risk assets, while remaining neutral overall on global equities and bonds. The firm outlined four central investment priorities for the fourth quarter: