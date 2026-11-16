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FINANCE

Shares of New World Development hit all-time low on rights plan

FINANCE
26 mins ago
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Shares of New World Development (0017) tumbled 40 percent in morning trade on Monday after the Hong Kong property developer proposed a HK$25 billion rights issue plan.

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The most indebted company among its peers in the Asian financial hub has been trying to cut debt, dispose of assets and bolster liquidity amid tight credit conditions and a weak property market.

Shares of New World shed 39.2 percent to HK$2.96, an all-time low since its listing in 1980.

The rights plan offers shareholders 11 rights shares for every existing share at HK$0.90 each, representing an 81.5% discount to the last closing price of HK$4.87.

Monday's fall shrank New World's market value to less than HK$8 billion, a third the size of the rights issue.

"While investors had long been expecting a rights issue... (the) discount is likely to be beyond most investors’ prior expectations," J.P. Morgan said in a report.

It expected the rights issue would ease New World's near-term liquidity risk, but the proceeds alone were unlikely to completely eliminate its liquidity stress, with adjusted net gearing still above 70 percent.

Controlling shareholder Chow Tai Fook Enterprises (CTFE), which owns about 45.3 percent of the company, has committed to taking up its full entitlement and fully underwriting any unsubsidized shares. The maximum CTFE commitment is about HK$18.7 billion.

New World plans to use about 34 percent of the proceeds to prepay 10% of about HK$82 billion in bank loans and extend the maturity of the rest by two years.

It aims to cut total debt by between HK$40 billion and HK$50 billion by the end of 2031, to stand at between HK$93 billion and HK$103 billion.

A shareholder meeting on January 5 next year will seek approval for the rights issue plan, with a threshhold of than 50 percent set for independent shareholders.

Shares of New World resumed trading on Monday after suspension on Friday for the announcement.

Reuters

New World Developmentsharesrights

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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