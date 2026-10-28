Over 50 companies have re-domiciled in HK, with 30 being processed: Hui

More than 50 companies have re-domiciled in Hong Kong since the company re-domiciliation mechanism went into effect in May 2025, with over 30 applications currently being processed, said Secretary for Financial Services and the Treasury Christopher Hui Ching-yu.

ADVERTISEMENT SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

The mechanism offers a clear pathway for overseas funds to relocate to the SAR, Hui said at the launch ceremony of the Platform and Nominee Services of the Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing’s (0388) Integrated Fund Platform.

The open-ended fund company (OFC) and limited partnership fund (LPF) regimes have continued to expand robustly, with more than 790 OFCs registered since July 2018 and more than 2,000 LPFs registered since August 2020, Hui said.

Hui said the authorities will continue to work closely with HKEX, the Securities and Futures Commission and the industry to ensure the platform delivers practical benefits to fund managers, distributors and, ultimately, investors.

Enhancements to the mutual recognition of funds arrangement, the future inclusion of real estate investment trusts under Stock Connect, and ongoing work on Wealth Management Connect all expand the channels through which capital and products can flow, Hui added.



