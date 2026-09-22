Financial Secretary Paul Chan, regulators meet CICC chair in Beijing

Financial Secretary Paul Chan Mo-po met International Capital Corporation (3908) chairman Chen Liang during his Beijing visit on Tuesday.

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Chan was briefed on CICC's business operations and developments, according to a statement by the government.

The two had in-depth exchanges on issues including the regulation and development of the securities and fixed income markets, promoting the internationalization of the yuan, enhancing financial infrastructure, and deepening mutual market access.

Building China into a financial powerhouse requires the support of strong international financial centers and financial institutions, Chan said, expressing the hope that CICC would continue to maintain close communication with Hong Kong's financial regulators, actively participate in the high-quality development of the city's capital markets, and expand its international business, particularly by further connecting with markets in Belt and Road countries.

By fully leveraging Hong Kong's unique advantages of enjoying strong support from the motherland and being closely connected to the world, both sides can jointly make greater contributions to building the country into a financial powerhouse, Chan said at the meeting.

Secretary for Financial Services and the Treasury Christopher Hui Ching-yu, the Hong Kong Monetary Authority chief executive Eddie Yue Wai-man and the head of the Securities and Futures Commission Julia Leung Fung-yee also attended the meeting.

Chan and Hui concluded their visit in Beijing and returned to Hong Kong in the afternoon, the statement added.



