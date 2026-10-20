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FINANCE

Hong Kong promotes "Finance +" to enhance real economy: Christopher Hui

FINANCE
22 mins ago
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Christopher Hui. ISD
Christopher Hui. ISD

Hong Kong is taking efforts to advance  "Finance + Trade" and "Finance + Green Development" under its first five-year plan, aiming to make finance better serve the real economy, the Secretary for Financial Services and the Treasury Christopher Hui Ching-yu said on Tuesday.

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In his opening remarks at the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation Finance Ministerial Meeting 2026 seminars, Hui highlighted that the two themes of today's discussion - trade and supply chain finance, and green and sustainable finance - closely aligned with the SAR Government's latest policy direction.

In the green area, Hong Kong is making a resolute push to accelerate the development of green and sustainable finance and advance an international carbon market, Hui said.

The Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing's (0388) Core Climate collaborated with the Hong Kong Quality Assurance Agency to explore Hong Kong's participation in cross-boundary carbon trading, he added, in a move to leverage the city's financial strength to support the country in building a carbon market of greater international influence, thus creating a powerful engine for global environmental sustainability.

Under "Finance + Trade", he cited the Hong Kong Monetary Authority's Project CargoX, which offers support for small and medium-sized enterprises.

In the five-year plan, Hong Kong also plans to reinforce its roles as a global offshore yuan business hub, an international asset and wealth management centre, and an international risk management centre, he said.

Along with the vision of developing a commodity trading ecosystem with gold as an entry point, these strengths position Hong Kong as a premier platform connecting capital, enterprises and opportunities across the region and beyond, Hui noted.

Finance+five-year planChristopher Huigreentrade

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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