Carrie Tong succeeds Ivan Chan as Manulife Hong Kong and Macau chief distribution officer

Manulife Hong Kong and Macau said on Wednesday that Carrie Tong will succeed Ivan Chan as chief distribution officer for Hong Kong and Macau, effective the day of the announcement.

ADVERTISEMENT SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

As Chan pursues external opportunities, the company said that Tong will be responsible for continuing to drive the insurance company’s business growth across all distribution channels, diversifying partnerships for different customer segments, and shaping distribution strategies for Hong Kong and Macau.

Tong joined Manulife in 2015 and has held several leadership positions, spanning Asia and Hong Kong strategy and transformation, as well as the Macau Branch and its Distribution. The company said she has been a high achiever in AI-enabled operations, digital transformation, and driving customers’ experience since becoming its chief operations officer in March 2023.

Wilton Kee, chief executive officer of Manulife Hong Kong and Macau, said Tong’s experience and strong business relationships, together with the company’s leadership team and distribution partners, will add a fresh perspective to Manulife’s distribution transformation agenda.