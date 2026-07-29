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FINANCE

Carrie Tong succeeds Ivan Chan as Manulife Hong Kong and Macau chief distribution officer

FINANCE
39 mins ago

by

Gloria Leung

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Carrie Tong
Carrie Tong

Manulife Hong Kong and Macau said on Wednesday that Carrie Tong will succeed Ivan Chan as chief distribution officer for Hong Kong and Macau, effective the day of the announcement.

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As Chan pursues external opportunities, the company said that Tong will be responsible for continuing to drive the insurance company’s business growth across all distribution channels, diversifying partnerships for different customer segments, and shaping distribution strategies for Hong Kong and Macau.

Tong joined Manulife in 2015 and has held several leadership positions, spanning Asia and Hong Kong strategy and transformation, as well as the Macau Branch and its Distribution. The company said she has been a high achiever in AI-enabled operations, digital transformation, and driving customers’ experience since becoming its chief operations officer in March 2023.

Wilton Kee, chief executive officer of Manulife Hong Kong and Macau, said Tong’s experience and strong business relationships, together with the company’s leadership team and distribution partners, will add a fresh perspective to Manulife’s distribution transformation agenda.

Carrie TongIvan ChanManulife Hong Kong and Macauchief distribution officer

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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