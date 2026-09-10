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FINANCE

Manulife and JUST FEEL host mental health seminars and workshop on October 3

FINANCE
1 hour ago
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Manulife Hong Kong and JUST FELL, a Hong Kong-based NGO emotional education organization, will co-host free parent seminar and interactive workshop on October 3 at the Hong Thai Expo and Business Centre to support World Mental Health Day.

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The parent seminar, “Parents Get Tired Too: Self-Care before Childcare”, aims to help parents better understand their own feelings and needs by exploring how practicing self-care amid stress can help parents respond to their children with greater understanding and empathy, fostering healthier and more nurturing relationships.

The interactive workshop, "Unlock the Dialogue: Reconnecting with Your Child,” will use relatable real-life scenarios and interactive exercises to help parents practice compassionate communication in everyday family life. 

Through hands-on practice with the JUST FEEL Feelings & Needs Cards (Bear Hug Edition) at the interactive workshop, parents will learn practical ways to apply Compassionate Communication in everyday family life by tuning into their children’s feelings and needs.
Through hands-on practice with the JUST FEEL Feelings & Needs Cards (Bear Hug Edition) at the interactive workshop, parents will learn practical ways to apply Compassionate Communication in everyday family life by tuning into their children’s feelings and needs.

The parent seminar will be held from 3 pm to 4 pm, hosted by Raymond Yang, co-founder and executive director of JUST FEEL. while the interactive workshop is from 4:15 pm to 5:15 pm.

Members of the public will receive a free feeling flag featuring emotions such as joy, contentment, relaxation, tiredness, worry, or sadness. By choosing a flag that reflects how they feel, they can express their unspoken emotions and spark meaningful conversations with others.
Members of the public will receive a free feeling flag featuring emotions such as joy, contentment, relaxation, tiredness, worry, or sadness. By choosing a flag that reflects how they feel, they can express their unspoken emotions and spark meaningful conversations with others.

A city-wide initiative “My Flag Day” will also be held on October 10 to further romote emotional well-being. A total of 500 parent-child volunteers will engage more than 10,000 members of the public, distributing free feeling flags designed by local primary school students through the “My Flag Day” Flag Paper Design Competition held earlier this year.

There will also be volunteers distributing a Self-Connection Tracker, encouraging people to reflect on their day for the week to better understand their emotions and develop self-care practices.

ManulifeJUST FEELWorld Mental Health DayHong Kong

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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