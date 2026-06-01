logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
BUSINESS
breadcrumb-arrow
FINANCE

Chubb Life HK launches upgraded MyLegacy V plan with six-year breakeven

FINANCE
1 hour ago
logo
logo
logo
From left: Belinda Au; Alex Wong, chief customer proposition officer
From left: Belinda Au; Alex Wong, chief customer proposition officer

Chubb Life Hong Kong has enhanced its flagship Chubb MyLegacy Insurance Plan V by adding a three-year premium payment option to its Harvest plan, shortening its guaranteed breakeven period to six years.

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

The flagship product offers two distinct options, Blossom and Harvest, to meet varying financial objectives. 

Blossom focuses on optimizing cross-generational wealth succession with medium to long-term returns, while Harvest prioritizes short to medium-term wealth accumulation with an early breakeven period.

Functioning as a simple trust with a minimum notional amount of US$10,000 (HK$78,373), the plan allows policyholders to change the insured person an unlimited number of times. 

Customers can also designate up to five successor insureds and utilize a policy guardian feature to safeguard assets for minors until they reach a designated age.

Clients selecting the three-year premium payment term with a lump-sum prepayment will receive a guaranteed prepayment interest rate of 4 percent per annum.

Furthermore, policies with a notional amount of US$50,000 or more can achieve a guaranteed breakeven in five years.

Belinda Au, president of Chubb Life Hong Kong and head of North Asia, said the new three-year option offers one of the shortest guaranteed breakeven periods in Hong Kong.

 

Effie Zhang

Chubb Lifewealth managementlegacy planning

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

Top News
Read More
Photo from Paul Chan's blog.
HK April retail sales to record solid growth: Paul Chan
FINANCE
31-05-2026 16:23 HKT
Altyn Bank.
Central Asia series | Lender urges new tax policies with Central Asia
PEOPLE
28-05-2026 06:00 HKT
Citigroup's head of wealth, Andy Sieg, poses for photos before an interview, in Hong Kong, China, May 22, 2026. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
Citi to boost Asia wealth business with 'significant' hires, global head says
FINANCE
22-05-2026 19:59 HKT
SING TAO
Client confidence in HK as top wealth centre hit 3-year peak: PWMA
FINANCE
06-11-2025 16:43 HKT
Chubb Life Hong Kong elevates sports presence with Ultimate Tennis Showdown sponsorship
FINANCE
22-09-2025 20:23 HKT
The Hong Kong Monetary Authority expressed confidence in the outlook for the city’s asset and wealth management markets. Photo by REUTERS
China, HK garner net fund inflows over US$44b
FINANCE
04-08-2025 17:43 HKT
Why Hong Kong is the future Switzerland as global hub for wealth management
EDITORIAL
18-07-2025 09:19 HKT
Royal Bank of Canada executive vice president and global head of strategy, products, and digital investing Stuart Rutledge, Hong Kong Economic and Trade Office (Toronto) acting director Gavin Yeung, Christopher Hui, and RBC Wealth Management group head Neil McLaughlin. Photo from GIS
Christopher Hui courts wealth management firms in Canada
FINANCE
27-05-2025 15:59 HKT
An exterior view of Park MGM hotel and casino in Las Vegas. Reuters
Media mogul Barry Diller's People offers to buy MGM Resorts for over US$18 billion
FINANCE
Just now
A BYD logo is displayed on a car at a dealership in Sant Cugat del Valles, near Barcelona, Spain, September 12, 2025. REUTERS
BYD snaps longest streak of sales declines
FINANCE
1 hour ago
Casa Hotel in Yau Ma Tei closes after years of service, 162 rooms bid farewell
NEWS
17 hours ago
Photo: Xinhua
Iranian president offers resignation, complains IRGC has taken over government, report
WORLD
16 hours ago
Discovery Bay residents on edge after two break-ins within nine hours
NEWS
31-05-2026 19:18 HKT
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.