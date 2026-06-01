Chubb Life HK launches upgraded MyLegacy V plan with six-year breakeven

Chubb Life Hong Kong has enhanced its flagship Chubb MyLegacy Insurance Plan V by adding a three-year premium payment option to its Harvest plan, shortening its guaranteed breakeven period to six years.

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The flagship product offers two distinct options, Blossom and Harvest, to meet varying financial objectives.

Blossom focuses on optimizing cross-generational wealth succession with medium to long-term returns, while Harvest prioritizes short to medium-term wealth accumulation with an early breakeven period.

Functioning as a simple trust with a minimum notional amount of US$10,000 (HK$78,373), the plan allows policyholders to change the insured person an unlimited number of times.

Customers can also designate up to five successor insureds and utilize a policy guardian feature to safeguard assets for minors until they reach a designated age.

Clients selecting the three-year premium payment term with a lump-sum prepayment will receive a guaranteed prepayment interest rate of 4 percent per annum.

Furthermore, policies with a notional amount of US$50,000 or more can achieve a guaranteed breakeven in five years.

Belinda Au, president of Chubb Life Hong Kong and head of North Asia, said the new three-year option offers one of the shortest guaranteed breakeven periods in Hong Kong.

Effie Zhang