DBS HK, Manulife HK donate $1m to HA to support healthcare workers' mental wellbeing

DBS Bank (Hong Kong) and Manulife (International) have donated HK$1 million to the Hong Kong Hospital Authority to enhance mental health support for the city's dedicated healthcare workers.

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The contribution to Oasis – Centre for Personal Growth & Crisis Intervention under the HA reflects the two organizations’ shared belief that a resilient healthcare workforce is fundamental to a healthy and thriving society and workforce, the companies said in a statement on Monday.

Established under the HA’s Corporate Clinical Psychology Services, Oasis is promoting psychological wellness and providing mental health support to the organization's workforce.

As part of the center's wide range of staff psychological services, the enhanced “myOasis” mobile application will expand digital mental health resources for Hospital Authority staff, such as mindfulness self-compassion and sleep hygiene, they said, adding that the initiative will strengthen round-the-clock psychological support for approximately 90,000 healthcare workers across public hospitals in Hong Kong.

The HA expressed heartfelt appreciation to the two companies for their joint donation.

The donation marked the 10th anniversary of their bancassurance partnership, a collaboration that has delivered comprehensive insurance and wealth management solutions to customers across Hong Kong for the past decade and reflects their shared commitment to supporting the communities they serve, the firms said.

Over the past 10 years, DBS Hong Kong’s annual insurance sales through the bancassurance channel had delivered exceptional and sustained growth, with annualized premium equivalent (APE) sales increasing by over 400 percent, according to the statement.

“As we celebrate this milestone, we are equally proud to extend our impact beyond financial services through our joint donation to support the mental wellbeing of Hong Kong’s healthcare workers,” said Sebastian Paredes, head of North Asia and chief executive of DBS Hong Kong.

“Their dedication to caring for our community deserves our collective support, and we hope this contribution will help strengthen their resilience and wellbeing for years to come," Paredes said.

The donation “reflects our commitment to creating lasting value for customers and society, while contributing to a healthier and more resilient community,” said Wilton Kee, Manulife Hong Kong and Macau CEO.