Canada's Manulife posts higher quarterly profit on strength in Asia business

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China's Pop Mart warns of 2026 profit margin pressure from higher costs
13-05-2026 11:51 HKT
Asia football fans sweat on broadcast rights as World Cup nears
06-05-2026 19:35 HKT
HSBC's Hong Kong business reports a 5 percent rise in pre-tax Q1 profit
05-05-2026 17:15 HKT
'Super El Nino' raises fears for Asia reeling from Middle East conflict
05-05-2026 14:42 HKT
HSBC seen to report a 1.1 percent rise in pre-tax profit on Tuesday
03-05-2026 17:46 HKT
China's top airlines swing to Q1 profit, fuel costs cloud outlook
30-04-2026 13:28 HKT