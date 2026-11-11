Upper House Residences in Bangkok to launch sales campaign this weekend, prices starting at $10.2m

Upper House Residences in Bangkok, co-developed by Swire Properties (1972) and City Realty, plans to launch a sales campaign in Hong Kong in the coming weekend, with prices starting from about THB 44.3 million (HK$10.2 million),

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The project contains two freehold residential towers, Upper House Residences Bangkok and The Wireless Residences by Upper House, offering a total of 395 units.

Upper House Residences Bangkok features two- to four-bedroom layouts, spanning from 1,346 to 9,935 square feet, with the cheapest flat costing THB 63.7 million.

Including one- to four-bedroom units, The Wireless Residences' lowest price is THB 44.3 million, with sizes ranging from 915 to 8,288 sq ft.

Upper House Residences has secured more than 100 sales to date, fetching over THB 10 billion, said Adrian To Wai-yip, director of residential at Swire Properties.

Among its homebuyers, roughly two-thirds are local buyers in Thailand, while the remaining one-third are international purchasers from Hong Kong, Europe, Taiwan, and elsewhere, according to Thomas Rhodes, head of residential sales for Southeast Asia at Swire Properties.