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FINANCE

Standard Chartered brings board meeting back to Hong Kong, reaffirming confidence and commitment

FINANCE
32 mins ago
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Maria Ramos, right, speaks with Mary Huen, CEO, Hong Kong and Greater China & North Asia, Standard Chartered, during a staff townhall.
Maria Ramos, right, speaks with Mary Huen, CEO, Hong Kong and Greater China & North Asia, Standard Chartered, during a staff townhall.

Standard Chartered (2888) brought its board meetings back to Hong Kong for the first time since 2023, reinforcing the city’s strategic importance to the group and its confidence in the market’s long-term growth opportunities. 

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Led by group chair Maria Ramos, the board, group chief executive Bill Winters, and members of the group management team met with clients, colleagues and other stakeholders.

They exchanged perspectives on the evolving market landscape and growth opportunities in Hong Kong, mainland, and across Asia, alongside discussions on the group’s long-term strategy.

This follows Ramos’s extensive stakeholder engagements across Asia over the past month.

Meanwhile, the bank noted that the board's visit comes at a significant moment for Hong Kong, following the unveiling of the city’s first five-year plan and coinciding with the fifth global financial leaders’ investment summit.

Maria Ramos delivers remarks at a client dinner held in Hong Kong.
Maria Ramos delivers remarks at a client dinner held in Hong Kong.

It mentioned that Ramos attended the summit, where Bill featured as the main panel speaker, following his participation at Hong Kong FinTech Week alongside nearly 30 other senior speakers from Standard Chartered.

The strong presence across both events reflects its longstanding engagement with Hong Kong's financial and fintech ecosystem, the bank said.

Ramos mentioned that as the world's leading offshore yuan hub, a major international wealth management centre and a ‘super-connector’ between Chinese mainland and global markets, the city is uniquely positioned to capture the opportunities arising from China’s continued opening-up.

“Its strengths in facilitating cross-border trade, investment and capital flows reinforce its position as a leading international financial centre and a strategically important market for Standard Chartered,”she said.

Standard CharteredMaria RamosHong Kong

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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