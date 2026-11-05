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FINANCE

Nasdaq falls at open after midterms-fueled surge as chip, data center stocks fall

FINANCE
42 mins ago
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Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) on July 23, 2026 in New York. AFP
Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) on July 23, 2026 in New York. AFP

The Nasdaq opened lower on Thursday as losses in chip and data center-related stocks weighed, while broader markets were muted after a rally in the last session on the back of Democrats' sweeping midterm election victory.

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The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 330.63 points, or 0.62 percent, at the open to 53,686.75. The S&P 500 fell 12.86 points, or 0.17 percent, at the open to 7,675.76, while the Nasdaq Composite dropped 198.95 points, or 0.77 percent, to 25,537.57 at the opening bell.

Reuters

S&P 500Dow JonesNasdaqUSstocksWall Street

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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