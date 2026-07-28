Singapore Airlines posts first quarterly loss since pandemic as Air India losses, fuel costs weigh

Singapore Airlines on Tuesday reported a first-quarter net loss, marking its first quarterly deficit since the COVID-19 pandemic ended, weighed down by losses from its associate Air India and higher jet fuel costs from the Middle East conflict.

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The city-state's flag carrier posted a net loss of S$76 million (US$58.79 million) for the three months ended June 30, compared with a profit of S$186 million a year ago.

That compared to the LSEG estimate for a loss of S$4.3 million.

Reuters