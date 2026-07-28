Singapore Airlines posts first quarterly loss since pandemic as Air India losses, fuel costs weigh

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Singapore surprises with monetary policy tightening on inflation worries
27-07-2026 11:52 HKT
Singapore's GIC to invest another US$30 billion in hedge funds
24-07-2026 10:24 HKT
Nokia Q2 profit beat as sales from AI, cloud doubled
23-07-2026 14:30 HKT
Cathay Pacific flags stronger first-half profit on travel, cargo demand
22-07-2026 16:33 HKT
3M boosts annual profit forecast driven by resilient industrial unit
21-07-2026 21:32 HKT
Horizon Robotics expects adjusted H1 net loss widening to 1.7b yuan
21-07-2026 19:29 HKT
Japan’s LOFT to open first Hong Kong store at MOKO in August
27-07-2026 14:33 HKT