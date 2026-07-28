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Singapore Airlines posts first quarterly loss since pandemic as Air India losses, fuel costs weigh

FINANCE
1 hour ago
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Singapore Airlines planes sit on the tarmac at Changi Airport in Singapore November 16, 2021. REUTERS
Singapore Airlines planes sit on the tarmac at Changi Airport in Singapore November 16, 2021. REUTERS

Singapore Airlines on Tuesday reported a first-quarter net loss, marking its first quarterly deficit since the COVID-19 pandemic ended, weighed down by losses from its associate Air India and higher jet fuel costs from the Middle East conflict.

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The city-state's flag carrier posted a net loss of S$76 million (US$58.79 million) for the three months ended June 30, compared with a profit of S$186 million a year ago.

That compared to the LSEG estimate for a loss of S$4.3 million.

Reuters

 

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