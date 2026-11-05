HK private wealth sector sees 65pc institutional growth amid AI push: PWMA

Hong Kong's private wealth management ecosystem recorded a 65 percent surge in new associate institutions over the past year, as the industry aggressively adopts artificial intelligence to capture massive intergenerational wealth transfers, according to UBS Hong Kong head and chief executive Amy Lo Choi-wan.

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Speaking at the Private Wealth Management Association (PWMA) summit 2026, Lo, who also serves as chairman of the industry body's executive committee and chairman of global wealth management at UBS, noted that digital innovation is fundamentally reshaping traditional operating models in the world's largest offshore wealth centre.

The sector's industry body now comprises 77 core member institutions, while its associate membership grew by 65 percent over the past year, indicating a strong influx of broader wealth management players into the local market.

AI and the generational wealth shift

Private banks are accelerating their digital transformation to address changing client demographics.

Lo projected that AI applications will become crucial for improving operational efficiency and client engagement as institutions navigate a significant wave of intergenerational wealth transfer.

To address compliance in the digital era, the industry is also collaborating with regulators to deploy AI responsibly for anti-money laundering and counter-terrorist financing operations.

This technological shift requires banks to continuously adapt their business models and operational ecosystems to remain competitive, Lo added.

Talent race and cross-border ties

The sector's aggressive expansion has also sparked fierce competition for industry talent. A joint apprenticeship programme co-organized with the Hong Kong Monetary Authority received over 1,600 applications for just 50 available positions this year.

To further capitalise on regional wealth creation, the sector has established a dedicated working group to channel feedback on the Cross-Boundary Wealth Management Connect scheme.

Deepening capital market ties with the mainland and leveraging Hong Kong's super-connector role will be vital in sustaining the city's leadership in the global private wealth sector, Lo said.