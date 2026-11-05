logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
menu__toggle-icon
People
ArtCan
Trending
menu__toggle-icon
Social Buzz
Must Read
Hong Kong
menu__toggle-icon
News
Explorer
Politics
Health
Education
Business
menu__toggle-icon
Finance
Property
Innovation
ESG
International
menu__toggle-icon
China
World
Racing
menu__toggle-icon
Hong Kong Racing
World Racing
Analysis
Racecourse Entertainment
Lifestyle
menu__toggle-icon
Arts & Culture
Wellness
Food & Wine
Leisure
Showbiz
menu__toggle-icon
Entertainment
Gossip
Screen & Music
Sport
menu__toggle-icon
Sports Updates
Football
Basketball
Tennis
Opinion
menu__toggle-icon
Editorial
Insights
Games
menu__toggle-icon
Crossword
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
INTERNATIONAL
breadcrumb-arrow
WORLD

AI sharpens cat-and-mouse hacking battle as companies strengthen defences

WORLD
45 mins ago
logo
logo
logo
Empty freezers in a store where a cyberattack has taken down several of its freezers in Stockholm, Sweden, November 2, 2026. REUTERS/Marie Mannes/File Photo
Empty freezers in a store where a cyberattack has taken down several of its freezers in Stockholm, Sweden, November 2, 2026. REUTERS/Marie Mannes/File Photo

From hacked supermarket fridges and a record cryptocurrency theft at Binance to an emergency over flaws in widely used web software, companies worldwide are facing a wave of cyber threats executives say AI is accelerating and making more sophisticated.

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

The surge is straining IT departments, with staff working overnight to patch software vulnerabilities, prompting some companies to turn to and increase investment in AI-powered security tools to help manage the workload.

A cyberattack on European supermarkets on Monday, the second in three weeks in which hackers raised refrigerator and freezer temperatures, forcing retailers to discard millions of dollars' worth of spoiled food, underscored the urgency.

"It's a never-ending game of cat and mouse, with very high stakes," said Marnie Wilking, chief security officer at travel platform Booking.com.

"We shut down one route, and before we've even finished rolling out the fix, the bad guys have moved on to the next," she said, adding that hundreds of engineers at the company were now building AI-powered defence systems.

Nearly 37,000 security flaws in software or computer systems were reported in the third quarter of 2026, tripling from a year earlier, according to the Common Vulnerabilities and Exposures list, an international registry of disclosed security flaws.

"We're seeing events of a magnitude every week, or even every couple of days, that used to be months apart," Markus Noga, chief technology officer of German web hosting company Ionos, which serves seven million customers, told Reuters.

Ionos said it changed its security practices after seeing a spike in vulnerabilities in July, deploying AI-based monitoring systems to scan for threats and using AI-assisted tools to install patches on its systems around the clock.

"I'm kind of limited to what a nine-to-five office hours team can do and that's no longer good enough," Noga said.


CYBER THREATS DRIVE DEFENSIVE SPENDING

Binance, hit by hackers who stole $6.3 billion worth of cryptocurrency, said it would increase investment in AI-enhanced detection systems. The Port of Rotterdam is working on an AI-powered "cyber shield", while Siemens SIEGn.DE is testing advanced AI models for defensive security.

Dutch-based grocer Ahold Delhaize AD.AS, which operates the Stop & Shop and Giant Food chains in the US, was hit by two hacks in the past month. The first, in mid-October, led to more than €200 million ($225 million) in sales losses and prompted a profit warning.

In that incident, Ahold took its websites and apps offline for a week after detecting an intrusion. This week, some of its stores in Belgium and Luxembourg were among those hit by cyberattacks on refrigerators across a dozen European countries.

"We're adjusting to a new reality," CFO Jolanda Poots-Bijl told Reuters, adding smaller firms were particularly exposed. At the same time, AI is a defensive tool, she said.

"AI also helps us to detect and to restore in a much faster way than we were ever able to do in the past," she added.

McKinsey projects the global market for cybersecurity products and services sold by outside vendors will grow from $223 billion in 2025 to $346 billion by 2029.

AI TOOLS HELP RESEARCHERS RECREATE HACKS

The refrigerator cyberattacks show how AI is putting pressure on companies to patch systems quickly once a vulnerability is found, said Sean Tufts, field chief technology officer at cybersecurity firm Claroty.

Claroty published research in August, months before the attacks began, outlining weaknesses in refrigeration controllers.

After a first wave of attacks hit stores in France on October 11, Claroty researchers used widely available AI tools to reproduce the flaws and take control of a test device, highlighting the risk of further attacks.

"We were able to recreate it for six dollars and 28 minutes," Tufts said.

The October 21 disclosure of two AI-discovered flaws in the PHP programming language, which underpins many websites, prompted governments and companies from Tokyo to Helsinki to take websites offline as a precaution.

US internet infrastructure firm Cloudflare reported that attempts to exploit PHP flaws rose from thousands to millions within hours of their disclosure. AI-discovered bugs could lead to more disruption in future, it told Reuters.

"The threat is real, it's growing," said Kraft Heinz CEO Steve Cahillane, adding cybersecurity was "more important today than it was yesterday and will be even more important tomorrow".

At Swiss building materials maker Holcim HOLN.S, which took its website offline around 9:30 p.m. (1930 GMT) on October 21 to install PHP fixes and restore service before midnight, Chief Financial Officer Steffen Kindler echoed those comments.

"We need to get smarter. Both sides are heavily equipped," he said. "Both sides use AI, and that race is continuing."

Reuters

AIcat-and-mousehacking battlecompaniesdefences

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

Top News
Read More
The Google logo is seen on the Google house at CES 2024, an annual consumer electronics trade show, in Las Vegas, Nevada, U.S. January 10, 2024. REUTERS/Steve Marcus/File Photo/File Photo
Google turns off AI for schoolchildren by default
WORLD
4 hours ago
Amy Lo.
HK private wealth sector sees 65pc institutional growth amid AI push: UBS
FINANCE
5 hours ago
ASMPT retains SMT solutions segment amid growing AI infrastructure demand
FINANCE
6 hours ago
A keyboard is placed in front of a displayed OpenAI logo in this illustration taken February 21, 2023. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo
OpenAI, ready to IPO in 2027, now counts majority of sales from enterprises, Brockman says
INNOVATION
6 hours ago
An Apple logo hangs above the entrance to the Apple store on 5th Avenue in the Manhattan borough of New York City, July 21, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Segar/File Photo
Apple cuts employee AI budgets in cost-control push, Bloomberg News reports
FINANCE
6 hours ago
The AI boom is showing signs of a bubble | Zero Shot Inference | Allen Au
INSIGHTS
17 hours ago
Tencent logo is seen in this illustration taken February 16, 2025. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic
Tencent rolls out AI model trained with limited cybersecurity data amid hacking fears
INNOVATION
22 hours ago
Small toy figures are seen in front of Google logo in this illustration picture, April 8, 2019. REUTERS
Google extends voluntary buyout offers to employees in several countries
FINANCE
04-11-2026 16:43 HKT
Semight Instruments' booth.
Semight Instruments to raise over US$1 billion in 2027 HK listing, Bloomberg reports
FINANCE
04-11-2026 16:01 HKT
Nvidia. Reuters
Nvidia China clients to get 1pc of ordered RTX chips
INNOVATION
04-11-2026 15:07 HKT
Joshua Wong was taken to the High Court by a prison van this morning for sentencing.
Joshua Wong sentenced to 10 years over foreign collusion charge
NEWS
6 hours ago
Eager punters line up early for $108m Mark Six jackpot at ‘luckiest’ Central betting branch
NEWS
20 hours ago
Photo: Reuters
Trump says 'largely true' Iran war caused midterms loss, after Vance comments
WORLD
11 hours ago
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.