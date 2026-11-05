logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
menu__toggle-icon
People
ArtCan
Trending
menu__toggle-icon
Social Buzz
Must Read
Hong Kong
menu__toggle-icon
News
Explorer
Politics
Health
Education
Business
menu__toggle-icon
Finance
Property
Innovation
ESG
International
menu__toggle-icon
China
World
Racing
menu__toggle-icon
Hong Kong Racing
World Racing
Analysis
Racecourse Entertainment
Lifestyle
menu__toggle-icon
Arts & Culture
Wellness
Food & Wine
Leisure
Showbiz
menu__toggle-icon
Entertainment
Gossip
Screen & Music
Sport
menu__toggle-icon
Sports Updates
Football
Basketball
Tennis
Opinion
menu__toggle-icon
Editorial
Insights
Games
menu__toggle-icon
Crossword
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
BUSINESS
breadcrumb-arrow
FINANCE

ASMPT retains SMT solutions segment amid growing AI infrastructure demand

FINANCE
6 mins ago

by

Helen Zhong

logo
logo
logo

Chipmaker ASMPT (0522) said on Thursday that its board has concluded that retaining the SMT solutions segment as part of the company is in the best interests of ASMPT and its shareholders, as structural artificial intelligence infrastructure demand strengthens SMT’s long-term growth prospects.

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

For the SMT solutions segment, AI-driven demand is positioning the business for a step change in its financial profile, said Bassel Haddad, group chief executive of ASMPT.

"With this clarity on SMT's future within ASMPT, we are focused on disciplined execution to realise this potential and create sustainable long-term value for shareholders," Haddad added.

SMT solutions revenue to double by 2027

ASMPT estimated the SMT addressable market to expand at a compound annual growth rate of more than 20 percent from 2024 to 2027, supported by accelerating AI infrastructure investment. 

Retaining the SMT solutions segment gives the company broader exposure across the AI hardware stack and creates new opportunities across its portfolio, as the segment could support the system level integration required across AI servers, networking and power applications, the semiconductor manufacturer said in an exchange filing.

The SMT solutions segment's bookings market share has increased from around 24 percent in 2025 to about 31 percent in 2026 year-to-date, and more than doubled from around US$700 million (HK$5.46 billion) to above US$1.4 billion for the same period, among which AI-related applications accounted for more than 50 percent so far.

The segment's revenue is projected to double from the 2025 level to approximately US$1.6 billion by 2027, while its gross margin is expected to increase from the low 30 percent range to about 40 percent, ASMPT said.

ASMPTchipAISMT

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

Top News
Read More
A keyboard is placed in front of a displayed OpenAI logo in this illustration taken February 21, 2023. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo
OpenAI, ready to IPO in 2027, now counts majority of sales from enterprises, Brockman says
INNOVATION
30 mins ago
An Apple logo hangs above the entrance to the Apple store on 5th Avenue in the Manhattan borough of New York City, July 21, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Segar/File Photo
Apple cuts employee AI budgets in cost-control push, Bloomberg News reports
FINANCE
35 mins ago
The AI boom is showing signs of a bubble | Zero Shot Inference | Allen Au
INSIGHTS
10 hours ago
Tencent logo is seen in this illustration taken February 16, 2025. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic
Tencent rolls out AI model trained with limited cybersecurity data amid hacking fears
INNOVATION
16 hours ago
Small toy figures are seen in front of Google logo in this illustration picture, April 8, 2019. REUTERS
Google extends voluntary buyout offers to employees in several countries
FINANCE
18 hours ago
Semight Instruments' booth.
Semight Instruments to raise over US$1 billion in 2027 HK listing, Bloomberg reports
FINANCE
18 hours ago
Nvidia. Reuters
Nvidia China clients to get 1pc of ordered RTX chips
INNOVATION
19 hours ago
The logo of Meta is seen during the Viva Technology conference dedicated to innovation and startups at Porte de Versailles exhibition center in Paris, France, June 12, 2025. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier/File Photo
Meta raises US$15 billion in five-part US bond sale to fund AI expansion
FINANCE
04-11-2026 10:35 HKT
A smartphone with a displayed AMD logo is placed on a computer motherboard in this illustration taken March 6, 2023. REUTERS
AMD forecast eases AI spending fears as data-center sales surge
FINANCE
04-11-2026 10:27 HKT
An employee walks past the logo of SK Hynix at its headquarters in Seongnam, South Korea, April 25, 2016. REUTERS
SK Hynix's New York chip plans hit snag over US restrictions on China, sources say
INNOVATION
04-11-2026 10:15 HKT
$270,000 in jewellery stolen from Tsim Sha Tsui flat; elderly man suspects wife
NEWS
04-11-2026 05:34 HKT
Eager punters line up early for $108m Mark Six jackpot at ‘luckiest’ Central betting branch
NEWS
14 hours ago
Alex Kwong (left) Abby Choi (right)
Ex-husband's DNA found on hammer handle, court hears in Abby Choi trial
NEWS
20 hours ago
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.