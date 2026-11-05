ASMPT retains SMT solutions segment amid growing AI infrastructure demand

Chipmaker ASMPT (0522) said on Thursday that its board has concluded that retaining the SMT solutions segment as part of the company is in the best interests of ASMPT and its shareholders, as structural artificial intelligence infrastructure demand strengthens SMT’s long-term growth prospects.

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For the SMT solutions segment, AI-driven demand is positioning the business for a step change in its financial profile, said Bassel Haddad, group chief executive of ASMPT.

"With this clarity on SMT's future within ASMPT, we are focused on disciplined execution to realise this potential and create sustainable long-term value for shareholders," Haddad added.

SMT solutions revenue to double by 2027

ASMPT estimated the SMT addressable market to expand at a compound annual growth rate of more than 20 percent from 2024 to 2027, supported by accelerating AI infrastructure investment.

Retaining the SMT solutions segment gives the company broader exposure across the AI hardware stack and creates new opportunities across its portfolio, as the segment could support the system level integration required across AI servers, networking and power applications, the semiconductor manufacturer said in an exchange filing.

The SMT solutions segment's bookings market share has increased from around 24 percent in 2025 to about 31 percent in 2026 year-to-date, and more than doubled from around US$700 million (HK$5.46 billion) to above US$1.4 billion for the same period, among which AI-related applications accounted for more than 50 percent so far.

The segment's revenue is projected to double from the 2025 level to approximately US$1.6 billion by 2027, while its gross margin is expected to increase from the low 30 percent range to about 40 percent, ASMPT said.